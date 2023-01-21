Shannon Sharpe got vindicated quickly following his heated verbal altercation with the Memphis Grizzlies during their game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Sharpe made headlines on Friday after he had to be escorted out of the Crypto.com Arena for his intense verbal exchange with Ja Morant, his dad Tee Morant, Brandon Clarke and Steven Adams. The FOX Sports analyst even had to be separated from Tee because of the incident.

The former NFL star was eventually able to return to his seat in the second half and patch things up with the Morant patriarch. Still, he’s clearly ecstatic after seeing the Lakers come from behind to take down the Grizzlies after all the talking that Morant and co. did.

In the last play of the game when Desmond Bane’s final shot was waived off due to an out of bounds violation, Sharpe celebrated like crazy. It couldn’t have been written any better for Sharpe since that play happened right in front of him.

Brandon Clarke's second free throw is NO GOOD and the Lakers come back to defeat the Grizzlies!pic.twitter.com/jgdD6f3MJg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 21, 2023

Shannon Sharpe can be seen pointing at the line to indicate that Bane was out of bounds. The Lakers were ahead 122-121 at that point after a crucial steal and and-1 play from Dennis Schroder put them in the driver’s seat.

Shannon Sharpe got a front row view of that step out of bounds 😂 pic.twitter.com/mEy3yF33Sz — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 21, 2023

Sure enough, Shannon Sharpe went home on Friday with all smiles on his face. While the whole of NBA Twitter tried to destroy him for his rather inappropriate actions, it’s safe to say he couldn’t care less about them now with the Purple and Gold taking the win.