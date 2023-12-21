Former Lakers player Smush Parker opens up.

Former Los Angeles Lakers player Smush Parker played for five years in the NBA, but the one thing most people know about him was his feud with the late Kobe Bryant. Parker recently spoke about his tattered relationship with the Black Mamba during their time together in Purple & Gold colors and brought up the cold shoulder given to him by Bryant (via Pablo Torre Finds Out).

“The man never spoke to me. … I started with this man, I was his co-worker. Like we shared a cubicle side-by-side. How do you do that for two seasons and never hold a conversation? … I'm not even going to get to how that's disrespectful as a man.”

Parker played with the Lakers for two seasons from the 2005-06 campaign to the 2006-07 year, and it's apparent from all the stories he's told through the years that his experience being alongside Bryant was not sweet. There's probably still some bitterness in him about that even after the death of the Basketball Hall of Famer in 2020.

Back in 2014, Parker made an appearance on ESPN's Highly Questionable and offered a glimpse of the treatment he received from Kobe (h/t Lakers Nation).

“He told me one day at practice — I tried to talk to him outside of basketball about football. And he looked at me in practice and was dead serious and said, ‘You can’t talk to me. You need more accolades under your belt before you come talk to me.”

After his stint with the Lakers, Parker went on to play for the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Clippers and spent many years suiting up for teams overseas.