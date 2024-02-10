That's one way to avoid answering a question

The Los Angeles Lakers managed to carve out a win on Friday night behind big games from each member of the starting five. With no more trade speculations, it looks like the team is now fully focused on these final two months of regular season action. Still, there may be one more potential transaction left for the Lakers. As it stands, a number of players have become available on the buyout market following the trade deadline. One of them is former Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie.

Dinwiddie was seen sitting beside Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka during the game, inciting rumors about a potential signing. Of course, it was no surprise that the topic was brought up in the postgame press conference. LA head coach Darvin Ham was asked if he had the chance to interact with Dinwiddie, to which the second-year HC had a humorous response.

“I just smelled some great brisket in our food room,” Ham said, via ClutchPoints' Michael Corvo.

Darvin Ham's full response when asked if he interacted with Spencer Dinwiddie, who went into the Lakers locker room with Rob Pelinka postgame. "I just smelled some great brisket in our food room." — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) February 10, 2024

Among the different ways to avoid answering a question, switching the subject to food could be one of the more interesting methods. Safe to say, coach Ham would prefer to avoid fueling extra rumors surrounding Dinwiddie and the team.

Will Spencer Dinwiddie go to the Lakers or the Mavericks?

Still, a potential Dinwiddie addition could be big for the Lakers. The 30-year-old vet managed to put up 12.6 points, 6.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds for the Nets before being shipped ahead of the trade deadline.

While a sighting with Pelinka may already be a guarantee to some, it may be best if fans wait for an official announcement due to the fact that Dinwiddie was also present a day ago in a Dallas Mavericks game. As it stands, the Mavericks are rumored to be interested in the 6-foot-5 guard as well.

Regardless of whether Dinwiddie is secured or not, the Lakers' current players are set for the rest of the season, which means Darvin Ham will have to make the most out of whoever is available at the moment.