Stephen A. Smith is all aboard the Russell Westbrook train for 2022-23 season

The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping that Russell Westbrook will be able to bounce back after a rough first 2021-22 season with the team. Westbrook labored through arguably the worst season of his career with the Lakers last season, and has been involved in trade rumors ever since the beginning of the offseason. Count ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith among those who believe that he could be set for a bounce back season with the Lakers this upcoming season.

Smith was discussing Lakers owner Jeanie Buss’ recent comments about Westbrook being L.A.’s best player last season, and claimed that he believes Westbrook will “resurrect himself” after a horrible campaign last year. The Lakers and their fans are certainly hoping Smith’s take will come true, otherwise it could be another long year in Los Angeles.

“I think he’ll be much better this year, make no mistake about it. I think Russell Westbrook will resurrect himself.” Stephen A. Smith is in Westbrook’s corner 🔥pic.twitter.com/jXpzD4sz0T — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 31, 2022

Of course, it’s worth noting that there’s a chance that Russell Westbrook isn’t even on the Lakers roster come this time next season, as the team has been looking into trading Westbrook all offseason long. Nothing has come of it yet, but as long as Westbrook’s name continues to swirl in trade rumors, it’s worth wondering whether or not he will even be on the team come next season.

If Westbrook does end up sticking around in Los Angeles, the hope is that Stephen A. Smith’s take here becomes prophetic. Westbrook is going to need to have a much better season, both offensively and defensively, for the Lakers if the team wants to see an improvement in their win-loss record this upcoming season.

The Lakers have the pieces in place to build a winner this upcoming season. Any team with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook should be a perennial playoff team. But unless Westbrook turns things around, and fast, the Lakers could end up laboring through another lost campaign this upcoming season.