LeBron James made headlines once again on Wednesday after it was reported that the four-time NBA champion had agreed to a massive two-year, $97.1 million extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. There was some doubt as to whether or not LeBron would put pen to paper this summer, but all that has now been thrown out the window as the 18-time All-Star committed his immediate future to LA.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has chimed in on this recent development. The renowned broadcaster dropped a truth bomb about the mindset team owner Jeanie Buss had during contract negotiations. According to Stephen A, Buss knew what had to be done with regard to LeBron’s looming extension (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“Speaking of Jeanie Buss, she never hesitates to do what LeBron James is going to want her to do,” Smith stated. “She personally told me months ago: her number one priority is for LeBron James to be happy. … Her number one priority was making sure to put a smile on his face because she know it’s entwined with winning. If he ain’t winning, he ain’t gonna be happy. That’s her priority — to make him happy.”

Smith pointed out how LeBron carried a “truculent attitude” last season because of the fact that the Lakers weren’t a very good team. Smith stated that winning matters to LeBron a “great deal,” and the fact that LA wasn’t doing this last season didn’t make The King happy at all. Jeanie Buss knew that this had to change.

Buss and the rest of the Lakers front office must have said all the right things to LeBron James. LA hasn’t exactly made any groundbreaking moves this summer to make us believe that they’re going to be much different from how they were last year. Nevertheless, it is clear that LeBron is all-in, and this fact in itself changes a whole lot for the entire organization.