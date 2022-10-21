‘Crumbled at the feet of Russ’: Skip Bayless in midseason form throwing shade at Darvin Ham, Lakers

There’s been a lot of talk surrounding Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers’ plan to have him come off the bench. It doesn’t sound like Russ is buying in on the notion at all, which has caused quite a ruckus in and around the squad.

As expected, Skip Bayless is now having a field day all over this. The Lakers may have just played one game in the new season, but Bayless is more than happy to throw around all sorts of conspiracy theories surrounding Westbrook and the Lakers (via UNDISPUTED on Twitter):

“Darvin Ham already crumbled at the feet of Russell Westbrook,” Skip said. “He already folded his tent.

“… One of two things happened, it’s either Darvin finally just threw his hands up and sai, ‘Well, I guess I can’t manage this situation because he’s just not going to be happy.’ I’m pretty sure behind closed locker room doors or office doors, Russ threw a fit over this, to the point that everybody within the organization said, ‘Well, it’s just not gonna work.'”

Why did Russell Westbrook start against the Warriors after coming off the bench in the Lakers' final preseason game? "Darvin Ham already crumbled at the feet of Russ. He already folded his tent. It's likely Russ threw a fit over coming off the bench." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/Y7igesHw3i — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 20, 2022

Simply put, Skip Bayless doesn’t believe that Westbrook is nursing an injury. The renowned broadcaster thinks that this is all a ploy as Russ attempts to send a message to the Lakers that he’s just having none of his bench demotion.

That wasn’t all for Skip either. Bayless also pointed out that based on their body language during their blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors on opening night, both LeBron James and Anthony Davis just want Russ out of there — something that Skip has heavily campaigned for all this time.

As always, Skip Bayless is merrily basking in all the drama surrounding the Lakers.