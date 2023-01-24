The Los Angeles Lakers have officially traded for Rui Hachimura, sending Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards in exchange. Now in an official statement confirming the deal, Rob Pelinka revealed their thought process in pulling the trigger for the young Japanese star.

Pelinka noted that they really value Hachimura’s two-way skills, which they believe can help upgrade their wing position that’s severely lacking. With that said, they didn’t hesitate in agreeing to a deal for him when they were given the chance to do so.

“We are excited to welcome Rui and his family to the Los Angeles Lakers. Adding both size and depth to the wing position has been a goal, and the chance to accomplish that by acquiring a player with Rui’s two-way skills and upside was an opportunity that doesn’t present itself often,” Pelinka explained, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Rui Hachimura certainly brings solid two-way play for the Lakers, and the youngster also gets a fresh start after what could be said as a forgettable time with the Wizards. He was never given a legitimate shot to be a key part of the team, and it was clear his time in Washington was over when he said he wanted to be with a franchise that actually wants him.

It remains to be seen how the Lakers will utilize Rui Hachimura, but hopefully, they have learned from the Wizards’ mistakes on how not to manage him.