Amid the petition to save the iconic Kobe Bryant and Gigi mural in LA, Vanessa Bryant joined the movement and asked her followers to help preserve the work of art and tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

Las Thursday, Cecilia Moran, the owner of LA's Hardcore Fitness where the mural was located, revealed on Facebook that her landlord is demanding for the mural to be removed. She urged the business owner to reconsider the order, noting that the “mural serves as a powerful symbol of inspiration, unity, and resilience for our city.”

“With profound sadness, I must share that today, I received notice from my landlord that I must remove the Kobe and LA mural from our walls by September 30. This mural holds immense significance, not just for the city of LA and Lakers fans, but more importantly, as a tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi,” Moran's Facebook post reads.

A Change.org petition to save the Kobe Bryant and Gigi mural has since been started. From it's initial goal of 5,000 signatures and around 3,800 supporters as of Friday evening, the petition has since garnered 56,000 signatures as of Saturday night, with a new goal of 75,000 signatures.

Among those who joined the campaign is Vanessa Bryant, and she even took to her Instagram to promote the cause. She wrote, “Please sign this petition to save this beautiful Kobe & Gianna Mural. Thank you.”

PSA from Vanessa Bryant: If you haven’t already, please go sign this petition to ensure this Kobe and Gianna mural does not get taken down!https://t.co/0U4RsH7e3Q pic.twitter.com/JyP1xwdd46 — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) September 16, 2023

It remains to be seen what will happen to the mural, but with the overwhelming support the petition is getting, fans and residents alike might just be able to save the incredible tribute for the late Lakers legend and his daughter. To help in the cause, fans can find the petition here.