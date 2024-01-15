Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. dedicated his iconic "Siuu" goal celebration during the Supercopa demolition of Barcelona to Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid‘s rising star, Vinicius Junior., dedicated his iconic “Siuu” goal celebration during the Supercopa demolition of FC Barcelona to his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo, reported by GOAL. The Brazilian forward, who missed the chance to share the Santiago Bernabeu pitch with Ronaldo due to the latter's move to Juventus in 2018, expressed his admiration for the Portuguese maestro.

Vinicius Jr., who joined Real Madrid from Flamengo, has been an avid Ronaldo fan and takes pride in following in the footsteps of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Despite not having the opportunity to play alongside Ronaldo, Vinicius has become a pivotal figure for the Blancos, contributing crucial goals, including a match-winning strike in the 2022 Champions League final.

The recent Supercopa clash against arch-rivals Barcelona in Saudi Arabia showcased Vinicius at his best, netting a first-half hat-trick at Al-Nassr's home stadium, where Cristiano Ronaldo currently plies his trade. The Brazilian forward honored Ronaldo with the famous “Siuu” celebration after scoring his first goal of the game. Vinicius expressed his joy after the match, stating, “The celebration was for Cris because he's my idol, and now he is playing here. The people in Saudi Arabia have a special love for me, and I am very happy for what we did today. To beat Barcelona 4-1 is very hard, and today we had an almost perfect game.”

While Vinicius acknowledges that he has a considerable distance to cover before reaching Ronaldo's legendary status, the 23-year-old has already established himself as one of the most promising talents in global football. As his career unfolds, Vinicius is likely to have numerous opportunities to pay homage to his childhood hero, Cristiano Ronaldo.