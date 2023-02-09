Los Angeles Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is not one bit bothered by the fact that LeBron James surpassed his all-time scoring record, and for good reason.

There are some people who think Abdul-Jabbar would feel bad about James taking the record he has held for about four decades. Even NBA legend Magic Johnson said before it would be a “bitter pill to swallow” for Kareem.

Not only has Kareem responded to Johnson’s “very, very wrong” assumption, but he also shared his true feelings on the historic achievement of LeBron and why he doesn’t care that much about dropping to no. 2 on the scoring list.

“Here’s the main reason I don’t care that much about my record being broken: I’m no longer focused on my basketball legacy as much as I am on my social legacy,” Kareem wrote on his Substack.

“I’m not trying to build a billion-dollar empire, I write articles in defense of democracy and advocating on behalf of the marginalized. (Maybe the billions will roll in eventually if I write a really, really great article.) I also am deeply involved in my charity, the Skyhook Foundation, which treats disadvantaged kids to week-long STEM education in the Angeles National Forest. That and my family are all I have the energy for. (Did I mention, I’m 75!)”

True enough, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has involved himself in various social justice initiatives over the last decade. While he still talks about the NBA and basketball from time to time, it still often includes his social initiatives.

It certainly looks like Kareem isn’t bothered by LeBron James’ milestone, as he even watched the Oklahoma City Thunder game to watch it live. Not to mention that he was involved in honoring James after the milestone.

Hopefully, all those talks about him feeling bitter will end now. After all, Kareem clearly has different priorities now.