Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors on the road in Game 1 by a final score of 117-112 behind a monster 30-point, 23-rebound performance from Anthony Davis. But the biggest storyline from the game was the free throw discrepancy between the two teams. The Lakers shot a whopping 29 free throws in Game 1 compared to the Warriors’ measly six attempts.

After Game 1, the Warriors sent several plays to the NBA for review, claiming that the Lakers were embellishing contact, and this got the Lakers “irritated,” per a recent article from The Athletic’s Sam Amick:

“As a Lakers source with knowledge of the situation explains it, they were irritated by the Warriors’ decision after Game 1 to submit several plays for review by the NBA. While this is normal fare for this time of year, the league’s choice to be fully transparent when it comes to communication about postseason calls being questioned means each team can, in essence, see how much the other side is complaining.”

Fast forward to the current day, and this Warriors-Lakers series is still very much up for grabs. The Lakers now own just a 3-2 series lead, and Anthony Davis’ status for Game 6 is unclear after he suffered a head injury in Wednesday’s Game 5.

The Lakers have a pivotal Game 6 ahead of them on Friday night. If they lose at home, then they will have to play a Game 7 on the road. So here’s to hoping that the Lakers can end this series on Friday.