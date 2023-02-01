Russell Westbrook and internet personality and entrepreneur Gary Vee went viral on Tuesday for what appeared to be a heated exchange during the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Westbrook was seen on video exchanging some words with Gary Vee, who was sitting courtside. While it’s unknown what they were talking about, it definitely did not look good as Russ seemed agitated.

Russell Westbrook exchanges words with Gary Vee 👀pic.twitter.com/R94ghq76aG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 1, 2023

Gary Vee, whose real name is Gary Vaynerchuk, quickly clarified on social media that there is no bad blood between him and Russell Westbrook. He revealed that his friend beside him actually gave the Lakers guard a compliment and Russ just clarified what he said.

“Nema gave Russ a wonderful compliment for that backdoor play. Russ just was asking for clarification. It’s all love out there,” Vaynerchuk explained.

Considering the recent ugly exchanges between fans and players on the court, it’s no surprise why Westbrook wanted to set things straight. It looks like everything was just a misunderstanding and his issue with Gary Vee ended after the clarification. Russ definitely handled it very well instead of having a heated reaction that would have escalated things further.

Hopefully, though, the NBA can prevent fans from heckling the players and give them better protection. Recently, the Memphis Grizzlies have been at the forefront of such confrontations, with Ja Morant’s dad and his friend being involved in another verbal exchange after the Shannon Sharpe incident–which involved the Lakers, too.