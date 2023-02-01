Russell Westbrook and internet personality and entrepreneur Gary Vee went viral on Tuesday for what appeared to be a heated exchange during the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Westbrook was seen on video exchanging some words with Gary Vee, who was sitting courtside. While it’s unknown what they were talking about, it definitely did not look good as Russ seemed agitated.

Gary Vee, whose real name is Gary Vaynerchuk, quickly clarified on social media that there is no bad blood between him and Russell Westbrook. He revealed that his friend beside him actually gave the Lakers guard a compliment and Russ just clarified what he said.

“Nema gave Russ a wonderful compliment for that backdoor play. Russ just was asking for clarification. It’s all love out there,” Vaynerchuk explained.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James, New York Knicks

LeBron James’ epic performance for Lakers vs. Knicks reaches heights never seen in NBA history

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Knicks

Knicks star Julius Randle draws ire of Stephen A Smith in favor of Jalen Brunson vs Lakers

Paolo Songco ·

Anthony Davis, Lakers, Knicks

Anthony Davis controversial charge sends Knicks game into OT, fans into a fury

Rexwell Villas ·

Considering the recent ugly exchanges between fans and players on the court, it’s no surprise why Westbrook wanted to set things straight. It looks like everything was just a misunderstanding and his issue with Gary Vee ended after the clarification. Russ definitely handled it very well instead of having a heated reaction that would have escalated things further.

Hopefully, though, the NBA can prevent fans from heckling the players and give them better protection. Recently, the Memphis Grizzlies have been at the forefront of such confrontations, with Ja Morant’s dad and his friend being involved in another verbal exchange after the Shannon Sharpe incident–which involved the Lakers, too.