Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant had a heated exchanged with Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard during Sunday’s showdown at FedEx Forum.

Based on videos and accounts circulating online, Morant and Nembhard got into it late in the game. Pacers big man James Johnson reportedly got involved as well, per Damichael Cole of Commercial Appeal.

While the reason for the verbal altercation isn’t immediately clear, it is worth noting that Morant’s friend Davonte Pack and dad Tee Morant could have had a role in it. Pack was said to have been escorted off the arena, as it has been revealed that Pacers coach complained about Tee and Davonte talking to Indiana players, according to Drew Hill of the Daily Memphian.

While it’s normal for emotions to run high during games, this latest heated exchange is certainly not looking good for the Grizzlies. It hasn’t been too long when Ja Morant, his Grizzlies teammates and his dad were also involved in a verbal altercation with Pro Football Hall of Famer and current FOX Sports commentator Shannon Sharpe.

A lot of fans are well aware of what happened, with the Grizzlies and Sharpe exchanging trash talk before Tee Morant jumped in and had an argument with the NFL icon.

It remains to be seen if there will be any kind of action taken to prevent such messy situations, though the Grizzlies can certainly issue some reminders to their players and their families about proper conduct on the court. They can’t always go arguing with players and fans, after all. That’s just too much non-basketball distraction.