As the NBA season approaches, many people are wondering about the state of the Los Angeles Lakers. The team did not make any moves besides hiring JJ Redick as their head coach and drafting Dalton Knecht and Bronny James. One of the most interesting topics is how much playing time James will see this season, and whether will he be on the court at the same time as his father, LeBron James.

On the Bill Simmons Podcast, Zach Lowe made a guarantee about Bronny's playing time, and when people should expect him to be on the court.

“He’s 100% playing in the opening game so they can have a moment together,” Lowe said. “That’s going to happen, so they pass to each other or whatever it ends up being.”

Everybody will be waiting to see that moment if it happens, as they're the first father-son duo to actively play together on the same team in the NBA. This could also say a lot about how the Lakers plan to play the season and if Bronny sees a substantial amount of time on the floor.

“It’s one of the coolest NBA situations we’ve ever had, but it’s also going to be one of the weirdest because imagine being on the team,” Bill Simmons said. “We saw a glimpse of there was already grumblings about the Summer League team about how everything was built around trying to get Bronny to succeed and the other guys were like ‘What the f—k.'”

How much time will Bronny James play his rookie season?

With the Los Angeles Lakers not making many changes to their roster in the offseason, there's a possibility that Bronny James can see the floor. The Lakers do have some capable depth pieces, and if they perform above their standards, then Bronny probably will watch from the sidelines. At that point, it wouldn't be a surprise if he was assigned to the G-League to work on his game and develop.