By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers have improved significantly with their shooting of late, and this has been a major factor in their recent surge. Be that as it may, there’s no denying that this team still needs help, particularly in the wing area. This is exactly why the Lakers are now being linked to a trade for a former lottery pick from the New York Knicks.

NBA insider Ian Begley of SNY reports that the Lakers have shown serious interest in 6-foot-8 small forward Cam Reddish. The 23-year-old has recently been linked to a trade away from New York, with reports suggesting that Reddish had demanded a trade. According to Begley, the Lakers and the Knicks “talked earlier this month about a potential trade that would have required a third team to complete.”

It is worth noting, however, that Reddish himself denied the supposed trade demand. He seems relatively happy with his role in New York, wherein he’s averaging 21.9 minutes per game coming off the bench. Reddish, who joined the Knicks last January via a trade deal with the Atlanta Hawks, is currently putting up 8.4 points per game for New York.

Begley also notes that the Lakers have an empty roster spot after their decision to release Matt Ryan. It’s very likely that LA will fill that spot before the February trade deadline, and Reddish could be a prime candidate for the job.

Apart from the Lakers, the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly also among the teams that have reached out to the Knicks for a potential Reddish trade.