Published November 12, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Apparently, LeBron James’ recent show of support for Kyrie Irving sent quite a strong message to some people in NBA circles and within the Los Angeles Lakers organization.

To recall, James recently took to Twitter to ask for Irving’s suspension to be lifted. When the Nets star was suspended over his promotion of an antisemtic film, he quickly apologized and admitted his mistake. However, Brooklyn has since released a checklist containing the requirements the star guard must fulfill in order to be reinstated.

LeBron, for his part, deemed the requirements to be excessive. He argued that while helping Irving learn is fine, it shouldn’t prevent him from returning to the floor and playing.

Now according to ESPN insider Zach Lowe on his podcast, there have been rumblings around the league that what James did is a signal he wants the Lakers to try to trade for the Nets playmaker.

“Look, I don’t know why LeBron said what he said about Kyrie yesterday. About how it’s time to bring him back in the league. Maybe he just said it because he believes and there’s nothing else to it,” Lowe said.

“I can tell you around the league and even within the Lakers, some corners of it, those comments were read as LeBron opening the door to…at least opening the door to, ‘Hey, if you all are comfortable with it and all the blowback it would be, and the Nets are willing to just get out of the business now of Kyrie Irving so we can get him for much cheaper, not both picks, maybe one pick.'”

Of course it is not the first time the Lakers have been linked with Kyrie Irving. Even during the offseason when Kyrie’s contract was in limbo, there were talks he and LeBron James could reunite in LA.

As Lowe said, it could be nothing more but LeBron being a good friend to Irving. Nonetheless, we can’t blame others for thinking there’s much more to it given the history and their relationship.

It remains to be seen what the Lakers will do, though there is an increasing pressure on them to make something happen as the team continues to struggle this 2022-23.