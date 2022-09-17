RUMOR: The 3 Jazz players Lakers are still eyeing ahead of training camp

The Los Angeles Lakers already pulled off a trade with the Utah Jazz this summer, acquiring Patrick Beverley while sending Stanley Johnson and Talen Horton-Tucker the other way. It also appears the Lakers are still interested in a few other players in Salt Lake City.

Via Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic, LA has had trade conversations for Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasley, and Bojan Bogdanovic:

“In recent conversations with the Jazz, the Lakers have targeted Bogdanović, Jordan Clarkson, and Malik Beasley, according to league sources.”

The Lakers need more shooting. It’s that simple. There is just one roster spot left but of course, they can still pull off a trade. Clarkson started his career in Los Angeles and has developed into one of the best second-unit talents in the Association, even winning Sixth Man of the Year in 2020-21. He’s been a key piece for Utah across the last few years.

Beasley meanwhile, averaged 12.1 points on 37% shooting from downtown last season in Minnesota and was included in the Rudy Gobert trade. Bogdanovic is likely the most intriguing option of all. The Lakers are already guard-heavy after signing Dennis Schroder on Friday, which is why a wing like the Croatian makes sense. He’s a proven three-point threat in this league and a seasoned veteran. There is limited depth at forward for Darvin Ham’s squad and Bogdanovic is a career 39% shooter from longe. Sounds like a fit.

It remains to be seen if the Lakers will make any more moves. But, the front office is clearly staying busy. With Utah evidently heading into a rebuild of some sort, perhaps they’ll be willing to do more business.