RUMOR: The bitter truth behind Lakers’ botched Donovan Mitchell trade pursuit, revealed

There’s no denying that the New York Knicks were the biggest losers in the Donovan Mitchell blockbuster trade after the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers surprisingly agreed on a deal for the All-Star shooting guard. It wasn’t just the Knicks who lost out on Mitchell, though. Apparently, the Los Angeles Lakers also had a real shot at landing the 26-year-old.

An unnamed source within the NBA recently spoke out about the Lakers’ botched trade pursuit for Mitchell. As it turns out, not only was LA interested in Mitchell but more importantly, the Jazz were also enticed by what the Lakers had on the table (via Sean Deveney of heavy.com):

“It was a little strange that the Lakers and Jazz did the Beverley deal when they did because you knew they’d have more to talk about down the line,” the said. “They (LA) had interest in Mitchell and that was something Danny (Ainge) was keeping on the back burner, but there were other offers ahead of where the Lakers were. Danny always knew he could go back to them. There is no question that the Lakers would have made the move for Mitchell if they could and the Jazz wanted those two picks (2027 and 2029).”

The Jazz wanted much more than just two future draft picks and it is clear that the Lakers just didn’t have enough assets to make the deal work. Nevertheless, with this notion in mind, it’s hard not to imagine what Donovan Mitchell would have looked like alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

For what it’s worth, the Lakers’ draft picks — or at least one of them — could still end up heading to Utah. LA is reportedly in talks with the Jazz for veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic, with Utah reportedly demanding a future first-rounder in exchange for the 33-year-old.