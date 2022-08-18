Los Angeles Lakers fans everywhere breathed a collective sigh of relief after it was reported that LeBron James had agreed to a two-year, $97,100,000 extension with the team. It took a bit longer than expected before The King put his signature on the dotted line, but at this point, all’s well that ends well.

As it turns out, however, there was one major roadblock that nearly derailed LeBron’s decision to re-sign with the Lakers. Unsurprisingly, it had a lot to do with Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving.

This report comes via Jovan Buha of The Athletic:

Those around the team were confident that James signing an extension was likely, considering how much he’s enjoyed playing for the Lakers and living in Los Angeles. The primary complication in James’ decision was that he has been privately adamant that the Lakers still need to improve the current roster and trade for superstar point guard Kyrie Irving, league sources have told The Athletic.

It’s no secret that LeBron James wants to team up with Kyrie again to relive their title-winning run as teammates with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Reports suggest that the Lakers have been trying to trade Russell Westbrook to the Nets in exchange for Irving, but this obviously hasn’t come to fruition.

For one reason or another, however, LeBron still put pen to paper on the deal despite the fact that Kyrie is still in Brooklyn. It must have taken some convincing from the Lakers brass. Either that or he knows something we don’t with regard to a potential Kyrie Irving blockbuster trade. The saga is far from over.