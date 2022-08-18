LeBron James isn’t going anywhere. For now, at least.

The four-time NBA champion agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday that will keep him in LA through 2024. This has garnered more than a handful of reactions from in and around the NBA, and as you may have expected, certified LeBron hater Skip Bayless just had to give his two cents worth.

Unsurprisingly, Skip went full savage on LeBron as he accused the Lakers superstar of prioritizing his personal desires with his recent decision:

“So much for LeBron holding the Lakers’ feet to the fire, demanding they get rid of Russ or he’ll take his talents elsewhere. I’ll say it again: HE HAS NO MORE LEVERAGE BECAUSE HE WANTS TO RETIRE A HOLLYWOOD LAKER. He knows it; they know it. #StriveForLAness” Bayless wrote.

Skip Bayless is referencing LeBron’s Hollywood ties here as the renowned broadcaster claims that at the end of the day, James will remain in LA whatever happens because of his affinity for the glitz and glamour of the city. The 18-time All-Star also has a pretty big production company too, and in this respect, it definitely helps that he’s close to the Hollywood action.

For his part, LeBron James has made a career out of ignoring Skip’s mere existence. Not even Bayless’ hot take on Bronny’s headline-making dunk was enough for LeBron to change his stance on Skip, so this likely won’t change with the 70-year-old’s latest tirade.