Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine is unlikely to be traded at this time despite the Sixers having interest in him following their James Harden trade.

The Philadelphia 76ers trading away James Harden has led to everyone around the league asking the same question: What will the Sixers do next? With Tyrese Maxey's star-like potential and Joel Embiid coming off a season in which he won the MVP award, Philadelphia knows that their championship window is open. As a result, various stars have been mentioned in rumors as possible trade targets for the Sixers this NBA season, including Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine.

With the Bulls since the start of the 2017-18 season, LaVine has rapidly grown into one of the better scorers at the shooting guard position. LaVine has made the All-Star Game in two of the last three seasons and his ability to find offensive success with or without the ball in his hands is why he could be a very valuable addition for a team like the 76ers.

As much as Sixers fans may want their team to trade for LaVine right now, this does not appear to be a very viable scenario. According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bulls have “no intention” of dealing their All-Star any time soon despite their recent struggles.

Chicago missed the playoffs last season and have begun the 2023-24 season with a 2-3 record, suffering losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons, and the Dallas Mavericks. All three of those teams missed the postseason last year as well, which has led to some internal frustrations for the Bulls.

It is no secret that LaVine has been unhappy with the way things have progressed in Chicago the last couple of seasons, which is why it is still a very real possibility that he becomes available in trade discussions ahead of February's trade deadline. With this said, and as Cowley notes, it is unlikely that the Bulls would view the Sixers as a potential trade partner in a trade involving LaVine, as Philadelphia does not have many lucrative, future assets to give up.

If the Bulls were to trade LaVine, they would do so in order to hit the reset button and gather not only draft picks, but young, dynamic talents that can help them grow into a playoff contender in the Eastern Conference again. The 76ers are currently looking to contend for a title and their only true valuable asset is Maxey, a player they will not be giving up for anything.

So far this season, LaVine has continued to showcase his skill, averaging 24.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting 40.2 percent from the floor.

The Bulls are surely a team that finds themselves on the clock, as they will need to turn things around before the conclusion of 2023 in order to avoid management making some significant changes.