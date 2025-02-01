ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back again with a betting prediction and pick for Saturday's NBA slate as we take a look at this classic cross-conference matchup between iconic organizations. The Los Angeles Lakers (27-19) will take on the New York Knicks (32-16) as both teams are hot off recent wins. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Knicks prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Lakers most recently defeated the Washington Wizards 134-96 in bouncing back from their recent loss to Philadelphia. They've won five of their last six games and have gone 7-3 over their last 10. They come into this game as double-digit betting underdogs.

The New York Knicks are currently third in the East and most recently beat the Denver Nuggets 122-112. They're riding a five-game winning streak and have also gone 7-3 over their last 10. In their first meeting against the Lakers this season, they'll be looking to extend their run in Madison Square Garden.

Here are the Lakers-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Knicks Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +10 (-110)

Moneyline: +350

New York Knicks: -10 (-110)

Moneyline: -450

Over: 226.5 (-106)

Under: 226.5 (-114)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Knicks

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT

TV: ABC, NBA League Pass

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Lakers were a model of dominance against the Washington Wizards, allowing Bronny James to play the entire fourth quarter following LeBron's lead with 24 points. While the Wizards aren't the most competitive opponents, it was impressive to see the Lakers effectively end the game before the fourth quarter started. With LeBron playing at this level, this team is heading into the All-Star break in a great position to make the playoffs once again.

Anthony Davis is likely to be out once again for this game as the Lakers deal with a number of injuries. Both Rui Hachimura and LeBron James are listed as ‘day-to-day,' so the responsibility may once again fall upon Austin Reaves to be productive for his team. He's averaging career highs in PPG with 18.2 and assists per game at 6.1, ranking him in the top-20 of the NBA. Look for the Lakers to continue letting it fly from three after shooting 46.9% in their last game.

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The New York Knicks have been on a tear over the last five games and have seen four different leading scorers (Brunson, Bridges, Anunoby, Towns) during that stretch. With capable scorers all over the floor, they've done a great job this season of finding the hot hand and feeding them throughout the game. They're also tough to deal with on the defensive end of the floor as Karl-Anthony Towns has been playing at an All-Star level this season. Look for Towns to have a big day scoring the ball and on the glass if Anthony Davis is unable to play.

Jalen Brunson has taken a massive step forward in becoming a vocal leader for this team and it's clear that the locker room is fully behind him. He led them with 30 points during his last outing, improving upon his 25.9 PPG which ranks him ninth in the NBA. He also ranks eighth league-wide in assists with 7.5 per game and is shooting an impressively efficient 49.1% from the field. Look for him to have another big game in this one with his matchup against Austin Reaves.

Final Lakers-Knicks Prediction & Pick

While both of these teams are rolling at the moment, the New York Knicks have been much more impressive with their performances in putting teams away. The Lakers are also coming into this game with a number of slight injuries to their lineup, so we could see some bench players with extended minutes throughout this one.

However, the Knicks are working like a well-oiled machine and any one of their starters is capable of a 30+ scoring total. They've also gone 25-22 ATS on the season while going 14-10 ATS on their home floor. Look for those trends to continue as they've managed a 6-4 ATS record in their last 10 meetings with the Lakers.

For our final betting prediction, we're going to roll with the New York Knicks to cover the betting spread at home. They have too many weapons in their starting lineup and it's only a matter of time until one of them is able to exploit their matchup against a hobbled Lakers team.

Final Lakers-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -10 (-110)