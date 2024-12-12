ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Lakers will battle the Minnesota Timberwolves this Friday in Minneapolis. It's a Western Conference battle at the Target Center as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Lakers-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

The Lakers lead the head-to-head series 86-45. Recently, the Wolves rolled over the Lakers 109-80 at the Target Center. The season started with the Lakers beating the Timberwolves 110-10e3e at Crypto. The Timberwolves are 7-3 over the last 10 games against the Lakers. Additionally, they are 4-1 over the past five games against the Lakers at the Target Center.

Here are the Lakers-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Timberwolves Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +8 (-110)

Moneyline: +250

Minnesota Timberwolves: -8 (-110)

Moneyline: -310

Over: 215.5 (-110)

Under: 215.5 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Timberwolves

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network North and Sportsnet-LA

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Lakers have had four days to prepare for this while the NBA Cup concludes. Ultimately, that might benefit a team that started hot but has flamed out recently, going 3-7 over their past 10 games. The Lakers are also not even covering the spread in these games. Unfortunately, the Lakers have been dealing with injuries, and Rui Hachimura revealed their plan to mitigate these ailments.

LeBron James did not play against the Portland Trail Blazers. However, these few days of rest have allowed him to recover from his ailments, and he will likely play. We cannot say the same for Austin Reaves, who is still dealing with a pelvis injury. This is where Anthony Davis comes in. So far, he has been amazing this season, averaging 27.5 points and 11.2 rebounds per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor. Davis thrived against the Blazers, scoring 30 points with 11 rebounds.

D'Angelo Russell had the best game of his season, scoring 28 points against the Blazers. He averages 12.9 points per game. However, he is shooting just 42.2 percent from the floor, including 34.3 percent from beyond the arc, and the Lakers need him to do more. Hachimura had 23 points against Portland and is now averaging 12.6 points per game while shooting 50 percent from the hardwood, including 46.3 percent from the three-point line. Lastly, rookie Dalton Knecht is struggling, missing all three of his shots from beyond the arc against the Blazers. Knecht comes in with 11 points per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the floor, including 39.1 percent from the triples.

The Lakers will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball efficiently and space the floor out. Also, they must avoid turning the ball over and prevent one of the best players in the world from taking over.

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

Losing can cause even the best players to snap, and it was no surprise when Anthony Edwards went off after the loss to the Golden State Warriors, earning him a $25,000 fine. Significantly, it snapped a four-game winning streak for a team that was on the rise after a slow start to the season. It was not Edwards' fault, as he scored 27 points while shooting 10 for 19 from the field, including 5 for 9 from the triples. Therefore, he is now averaging 26.4 points per game.

Julius Randle had a double-double in the loss to the Warriors. However, he shot poorly, going 4 for 15 from the floor. Randle averages 20.4 points per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the floor. Yet, he has not thrived on the boards as much as he did last season, as he is averaging just seven rebounds per game. Naz Reid is supposed to be the third option. Yet, he averages just 12.7 points per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the floor. Rudy Gobert is also having a worse season this time, averaging 10.6 points and 11 rebounds per game. Unfortunately, he is just not taking enough shots. The Wolves also need more from Jaden McDaniels.

The Timberwolves will cover the spread if Edwards can continue to score buckets while giving chances to Randle, Reid, and Gobert. Then, they must contain Davis and force him to turn to teammates.

Final Lakers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

The Lakers are 10-14 against the spread, while the Timberwolves are 9-14 against the odds. Moreover, the Lakers are 4-9 against the spread on the road, while the Wolves are 3-8 against the odds at home. The Lakers are 7-9 against the spread when facing the Western Conference, while the Timberwolves are 6-11 against the odds when facing the West.

The Lakers have played close games against the Timberwolves in four of their past five games, including two of three at Target Center. I believe they will bounce back from the humiliation they suffered just 12 days ago. The Lakers keep it interesting and cover the spread on the road.

Final Lakers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers +8 (-110)