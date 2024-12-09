The Minnesota Timberwolves aren't having the greatest season, but they were on a four-game winning streak before losing to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. In fact, they did blow out the Dubs on Friday, and following the victory, Anthony Edwards gave an expletive interview.

Unfortunately, that's now cost him some money. Ant has been fined $25,000 by the NBA, per Brett Siegel:

“Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has been fined $25,000 for using profane language during a media interview in the team's victory over the Warriors on Dec. 6.”

Edwards was actually just complimenting both Naz Reid and Julius Randle for locking down on defense. Here was the full quote:

Naz [Reid] and Julius [Randle] is [expletive] playing defence,” Edwards said to Timberwolves reporter Dane Moore, per Sportsnet. “You know, I’ve never seen [Julius] play defence before. So that’s [expletive] incredible … he be guarding his [expletive] off.”

The Timberwolves guard has been fined a lot this season. In fact, this is the seventh time. He's now up to $70,000 in fines and we're still very early into the 2024-25 campaign. It's not like that amount of money is going to hurt Ant's wallet, though.

Despite the fines, the franchise cornerstone is balling out. He's averaging a career-high 26.4 points to go along with 5.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Edwards is also shooting 42.7% from long range, a career-best as well. The biggest issue for the Timberwolves is that outside of Ant and Randle, they aren't getting a ton of production offensively.

Randle is averaging just over 20 PPG but after that, Reid is next with just 12.7 PPG. Minnesota ranks 20th in the Association in points per contest and many have criticized the organization for trading away Karl-Anthony Towns. Edwards himself admitted that he was very hurt by the Timberwolves shipping off his co-star to the New York Knicks.

Minny isn't back in action until Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers.