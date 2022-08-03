Lamar Jackson: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season

Lamar Jackson is arguably the most electrifying player in the NFL today. The Baltimore Ravens star quarterback dazzles with his dual-threat ability every time he hits the field, especially in his 2019 MVP season.

Jackson and the Ravens went through a down year in 2021. Jackson threw a career-high 13 interceptions and took 38 sacks, and he missed the final four games of the season. The Ravens spiraled without Jackson and lost each game he missed, dropping them out of the playoffs entirely.

For Jackson, 2022 may be a make or break year. He’s extremely talented and accomplished in the NFL, but he’s also entering the final year of his rookie deal. With the massive payday he will demand, Jackson needs to prove he’s worth it once again this season.

While Lamar Jackson has on him pressure to perform this season, fantasy football players continue to view him as a top player. Dual-threat quarterbacks dominate in fantasy, and Jackson is the best running quarterback in the NFL today. Let’s take a look at Jackson’s fantasy outlook for the 2022 NFL season.

Lamar Jackson 2022 Fantasy Football Outlook

While he struggled at points last season, Jackson still put up fantastic numbers in fantasy. The Ravens’ signal caller averaged 23.3 fantasy points per game, including three performances over 35 points. His best performance came in Week 5 against the Colts, where he earned 51.3 points with 442 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Jackson finished as QB15 on the season, but averaged the seventh-most points per game among quarterbacks. He even finished with more total points than full-time starters such as Mac Jones and Matt Ryan. If he remained healthy to end the year, he would have been a top 10 fantasy quarterback, at minimum.

Jackson’s injury last season may raise red flags for some, but it isn’t a big concern. Prior to last season, Jackson only missed two games in his NFL career, and neither were due to injury.

The Ravens got bit by the injury bug badly last season, as they lost more man games than any other team. Key players such as Ronnie Stanley, J.K. Dobbins and Marcus Peters barely played in 2021 due to season-ending injuries. The good news for Ravens fans is that the season is in the past now, and this season should be much better.

Lamar Jackson also has the benefit of being the centerpiece of his offense, both on the ground and through the air. He led the team in rushing in each season he started and doesn’t look to slow down any time soon. John Harbaugh clearly has a scheme he likes for his star quarterback.

The biggest concern about Jackson isn’t about him, it’s about who he’s throwing to. Baltimore’s wide receiver room is barren, with second-year pro Rashod Bateman as the clear number one. This comes after the Ravens traded away Marquise Brown and lost Sammy Watkins to free agency this offseason.

This issue is slightly mitigated by having one of the NFL’s best tight ends in Mark Andrews. He put up stellar numbers last year with 1,361 yards, sixth most in the league, and nine touchdowns. Having a safety valve like that brings a much-needed boost to the Ravens’ passing game.

When healthy, Lamar Jackson is a clear top-five quarterback in fantasy football. He will likely be available in the fifth round, and he’d be a great pick there. If he falls further, then he could be one of the steals in fantasy football this season.