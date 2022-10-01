Lane Kiffin reveals what motivated Ole Miss defense to get after Will Levis, Kentucky

Ole Miss picked up arguably the most convincing win of its season on Saturday, as it took care of business with a 22-19 win over the No. 7 ranked Kentucky Wildcats. The Rebels were a bit more motivated for this SEC clash thanks to some recent bulletin board material provided by Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Scangarello issued an open invitation to Ole Miss to bring the blitz for this conference showdown.

“I hope they do,” Scangarello said. “Literally, this offense was built for pressure. I love it. Will and I talk about it every week, ‘They’ll learn at some point.’ Keep bringing it. I hope you do.”

This was quite the challenge given by Scangarello considering that Levis was sacked 16 total times in his first four games of this season. Ole Miss went on to add to this sack total on Saturday, including on the final play of the matchup that sealed the victory for the Rebels.

OLE MISS RECOVERS THE FUMBLE TO SEAL THE WIN‼️ pic.twitter.com/PZNRkxm9wO — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 1, 2022

After the game, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was straightforward in revealing that Scangarello’s comments provided his front seven with a bit more motivation for the contest.

“They were motivated all week by their (Kentucky’s) offensive coordinator saying bring the blitz, we’ll light you up,” Kiffin said.

Levis was sacked three times and was held to 220 passing yards against Ole Miss.

Ole Miss will now have an opportunity to move to a 6-0 record on the season in its road matchup against Vanderbilt next week.