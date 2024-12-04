Topps’ latest promotional campaign for its 2024 Bowman Draft trading card set blends sports history, comedy, and nostalgia in a way that only it can. The star-studded ad brings together ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, Pro Football Hall of Famer John Elway, and comedy legend Larry David in a playful take on one of baseball’s biggest “what-ifs,” TMZ reports.

The commercial reimagines the Yankees’ 1981 MLB Draft decision to select Elway over Tony Gwynn. Elway, a two-sport athlete, chose football over baseball after a brief stint in the Yankees’ minor league system. In the ad, Stephen A. Smith kicks things off with his signature swagger, questioning why the Yankees prioritized Elway over Gwynn. Elway responds, “It was all Steinbrenner,” and the scene cuts to a fictional Yankees office styled after the classic Seinfeld set.

David reprises his role as Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, a fan favorite from Seinfeld, delivering lines dripping with humor and references. As fictional executives advocate for Gwynn, Steinbrenner misidentifies him as a basketball player, citing Elway’s “cannon of an arm” as the deciding factor. This hilarious exchange includes nods to Gwynn’s athletic versatility and jabs at Keith Hernandez, a callback to Seinfeld’s infamous mustache subplot.

The ad ends with David-as-Steinbrenner declaring, “It’s calzone time,” a delightful throwback for fans of the sitcom.

The Bowman Draft Buzz

The 2024 Bowman Draft trading card set has created excitement by immortalizing Elway’s short-lived baseball career. The cards feature Elway in Yankees pinstripes, commemorating his time in the minor leagues where he hit an impressive .318 over 185 plate appearances. Some autographed cards come with cheeky inscriptions like “drafted ahead of Gwynn” and “Yankees > Colts,” adding a layer of humor and collectability.

This campaign follows last year’s success with the Tom Brady Bowman Draft superfractor card, which fetched $158,600 at auction. Topps hopes the chase for Elway’s cards will achieve similar enthusiasm, especially as his legacy bridges football and baseball fans alike.

Elway’s remarkable sports career spans more than the gridiron. Drafted twice by MLB teams, he also starred at Stanford before the NFL came calling. In 1983, after a brief threat to pursue baseball, he entered the NFL as the top overall pick and became a Denver Broncos legend.

With Larry David’s comedic genius, Topps has delivered a nostalgic blend of sports history and pop culture, ensuring this campaign resonates with fans across generations.