The college football season is over after an entertaining College Football Playoff title game on Monday night that saw Ohio State hang on for a 34-23 win over Notre Dame. The Buckeyes jumped out to a huge lead before withstanding a furious Notre Dame rally to complete the storybook ending.

The game took place in Atlanta at one of college football's most iconic venues. Mercedes-Benz Stadium has hosted multiple title games in the CFP era and is also the host of the Peach Bowl and the SEC Championship Game each year, and it is a fantastic venue. Shortly after Monday's title game wrapped up, Las Vegas emerged as the host for the 2027 CFP Championship Game, according to Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The relatively new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas has already hosted its fair share of big events. In addition to hosting the Las Vegas Raiders, the venue has also hosted the Las Vegas Bowl and the blockbuster USC-LSU Week 1 matchup in college football this season. Allegiant Stadium also hosted Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

2027 will be the first time that Allegiant Stadium has hosted the CFP Championship Game. This season, Atlanta became the first city to host the game multiple times since the inception of the CFP and Miami will become the second next season. Allegiant Stadium is not currently on the schedule to host another Super Bowl after hosting the 2024 edition.

Hosting the title game in Las Vegas will be a major development for college football in the city, as it does not currently host one of the premier bowl games around the nation that have become playoff games in recent years. The Las Vegas Bowl does not currently carry the level of prestige and quality of matchup as the playoff games, so this title game in Las Vegas should draw a ton of interest in the city.