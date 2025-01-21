Ohio State football wide receiver Emeka Egbuka had a fairy tale ending to his college career with the Buckeyes. The senior wideout helped the Buckeyes win the College Football Playoff Championship Game on Monday against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta via a score of 34-23. Additionally, he set a new program record for Ohio State in the CFP title game, as he is now the school's all-time leader in receptions.

Understandably, Egbuka was filled with emotions after Ohio State football's victory. An emotional Egbuka was seen on the field hugging and greeting some of his teammates and members of the Buckeyes staff after playing his final college game.

Egbuka had a productive performance against the Fighting Irish. While he was not able to find the end zone and score a touchdown, he finished second on the team (behind freshman star Jeremiah Smith) with 64 receiving yards on six catches. It did not go all that smoothly for Egbuka, as he fumbled the ball in the third quarter. Notre Dame, however, was not able to convert that turnover into points, with the Fighting Irish missing on a field goal attempt in the next possession.

Egbuka was recruited by Day to play for Ohio State, so it must be a sweet feeling for him to win a natty with the same coach and the same school that he started with. He got 35 college football offers, according to 247 Sports, including from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Arizona Wildcats, Auburn Tigers, Penn State Nittany Lions, Texas Longhorns, Oregon Ducks, Texas A&M Aggies, West Virginia Mountaineers and even the Fighting Irish.

In his final season with the Buckeyes, Egbuka collected 1,011 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 81 receptions through 16 games. Overall in his stay in Columbus, Egbuka amassed a total of 2,868 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns on 205 catches across 49 games played.

With the college chapter of his football career over, it's time for Egbuka to look forward for what's next for him, which clearly is the NFL. Many project him to go in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, but for now, he will spend his time celebrating Ohio State football's national championship win.