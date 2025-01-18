The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a disappointing 4-13 season, which resulted in head coach Antonio Pierce and GM Tom Telesco both getting fired.

That means they're searching for replacements and star defensive end Maxx Crosby recently said what he's looking to see from the Raiders' next boss.

Via NFL.com:

“You know, the future of the Raiders, obviously I think everybody kind of knows what's going on,” Crosby said. “I mean like I said I'm there every morning, we just talked about it, and it's very eerie around there I would say, a lot of new changes and things like that.

“At the end of the day, the most important thing to me, like you said, is stability and winning,” Crosby said. “I want the chance to actually win and be in those games, be playing at this time of the year. I know what I bring to the table as a leader and as a player and I want everyone else on board. My main focus is being in that environment. So whoever is going to give the Raiders the best chance to do that, I'm all on board for that.”

Winning has been non-existent during Crosby's time with the Raiders. They've had three GMs and three head coaches in his six-year tenure with the franchise. Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is seen as a potential HC candidate for Las Vegas, while Deion Sanders and Bill Belichick are also rumored candidates, but that's nothing more than buzz at that point.

The Raiders must be smart with who they select as their next coach. This organization is hungry for success and they cannot afford to hire another boss who lasts just one season. While Crosby refused to speak on who he thinks is the best fit, he did say Johnson is arguably “the best playcaller in football right now.”

The next head coach certainly has their work cut out for them. They do not have a clear QB1 and have other problems with the roster. But, the Raiders have tons of draft capital and cap space, which should help them improve.

Crosby's 2024 season ended early due to injury but he offered a positive update on his rehabilitation and discussed his future with the Raiders as his contract runs out in 2027.

“Right now I'm just focused on my process and my day to day and getting healthy, we're going to see what happens with the coaching situation,” Crosby said. “You know I've been with the Raiders for six years, I'm currently under contract, but I think I've talked about it before, I have no guaranteed money left, there's a lot of things that need to be discussed, we're going to do that and focus on taking it one step at a time, and we'll move accordingly.