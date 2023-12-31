The legendary comedian was a Las Vegas icon.

Shecky Greene, the comedian who worked with Frank Sinatra and Elvis, passed away at the age of 97.

He was an icon of Vegas as a headliner on The Strip. Also, he was a Johnny Carson favorite, appearing on the show over 40 times, Deadline reports.

Shecky Greene passes away at 97

The comedian was born and raised in Chicago and began his comedy at the Prevue Lounge in New Orleans, Louisiana. From there, he performed at clubs in Chicago, Miami, and elsewhere before landing in Vegas, where he eventually became headliner at the Tropicana Hotel.

He was the opening act for Sinatra in Miami and Presley in Las Vegas, Variety states. Additionally, he appeared on the ABC drama Combat. He also appeared in Love, American Style, The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, Laverne & Shirley, The Fall Guy, The A-Team, Trapper John, MD, Rosanne, and Mad About You.

Along with being on Carson's The Tonight Show, he also guest-hosted The Mike Douglas Show and The Merv Griffin Show.

The comedian had issues with mental health and substance abuse. Famously, in 1968, he crashed his car into Caesars Palace's fountain due to being drunk.

Later in his career, he suffered from stage fright. He talked about it in the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2009.

“I was a manic depressive,” he said. “Then I developed panic attacks, and I worked with people who never knew it. I'd get a standing ovation; then I'd burst out crying as soon as I left the stage. I wanted to get out of show business so bad at that time. But when you're making $100,000 a week and supporting 12 bookies and a wife — it's difficult.”

Despite some difficulties in life, he had an amazing career. Shecky was inducted into the National Comedy Hall of Fame in 2020.

RIP Shecky Greene.