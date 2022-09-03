The wait is over, Raider Nation. For weeks, you’ve been patiently waiting to see what the deal is with the Las Vegas Raiders’ 53-man roster.

Now that the preseason is all wrapped up, the wait is over. Las Vegas has announced every cut on the way to 53 players.

The cuts themselves aren’t what we’re going to be touching on here, though.

For the first time in two decades, the Silver and Black look to be buyers with a win-now mindset. In order to be a buyer, you have to have something to sell.

With that in mind, we’re going to discuss the Raiders’ best two remaining trade assets who make sense for the team to move.

Raiders’ best trade assets

2. Denzel Perryman

I get it, Raider Nation – the last thing you want to see is your Pro Bowl linebacker being shipped. It makes a lot of sense, though.

To start, the Raiders are running a 3-4 for the first time in five years under Patrick Graham. Perryman, however, is strictly an up-and-down 4-3 MLB. That’s the reason the veteran linebacker has been a part of a 4-3 scheme during the entirety of his NFL career.

With that said, Graham doesn’t plan on exclusively running a 3-4. The Raiders’ first-year defensive coordinator plans to integrate a 4-3, 3-4 hybrid scheme, playing whichever he believes to cause more problems for the opposing offense. Still, the base of his scheme is a 3-4, and that has to be noted.

Moving on from Perryman’s [lack of] scheme fit, the 29-year-old is on the final year of his contract.

During the ’21 offseason, Perryman agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal with the Panthers. Soon after, the middle linebacker was dealt to Las Vegas, where he’d earn his first career Pro Bowl honor.

Being fresh off of a Pro Bowl appearance, Perryman has to be one of the Raiders’ best trade assets in terms of value. It would make sense for the Raiders to kick the tires on a trade, especially if second-year linebacker Divine Deablo takes a noticeable leap forward.

The Raiders also signed inside linebacker Jayon Brown this offseason, who would fill in for Perryman with ease. A pair of true linebacker UDFA’s also made the 53-man roster, effectively giving depth to the position with or without their Pro Bowl linebacker.

On Friday, Las Vegas announced the addition of linebacker Reggie Ragland to the team’s practice squad. Ragland started 9 games last year under the new Raiders’ defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

1. Josh Jacobs

There’s nothing that points to the Raiders wanting to trade Jacobs right now, but if a team showed great interest in the 2019 first-round pick, Las Vegas should be willing to listen.

Here’s the deal – the Raiders have 5 halfbacks on the roster. The running back room is so crowded that veteran Kenyan Drake became a cut victim, and preseason standout Austin Walter had no shot at making the active roster despite a dominant camp. Add that to the fact the Raiders have no contractual agreement with Jacobs beyond this season, and it does make sense.

Las Vegas drafted not one, but two running backs this year. During the 2022 NFL Draft, the Silver and Black selected UCLA’s Brittain Brown in the seventh-round, as well as trading up to grab Georgia stud Zamir White in the fourth. The ladder is believed to be the future, given the Raiders selected who they believed to be the best player available at any position all the way through the draft.

So, entertaining a trade for Josh Jacobs does make sense, even if he’s the team’s RB1. Why would other squads be interested, though?

That part is easy. To start, Jacobs is elusive – very elusive. In just his rookie year, Josh Jacobs was crowned the most elusive running back in the entire NFL for the ’19 season via Pro Football Focus. This was because the Alabama alum forced 69 missed tackles in 2019; the highest in the league, and the most by a rookie since 2006.

Forced missed tackles in regular season 1. Josh Jacobs (69) pic.twitter.com/zYl5e0E0LW — PFF (@PFF) February 4, 2020

Nine games into the ’20 season, Jacobs continued to be the front runner in elusiveness. Between the start of 2019 and these nine contests in 2020, Jacobs’ forced 99 missed tackles. Other than Derrick Henry, no other back reached 90.

This last year, during his ’21 campaign, Jacobs came in fourth on PFF’s most elusive running backs list. Unsurprisingly, the 24-year-old was once again elite at making defenders miss, totaling the third-most forced missed tackles (57). Jacobs is also one-of-two players to have 20+ broken tackles in each of the last three seasons. He has hit this mark every year since entering the NFL.

Teams want running backs who can create for themselves. You may not be able to find someone better than Jacobs at capitalizing on opportunity.