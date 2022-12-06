By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

With Week 13 officially in the books, teams are already thinking about Week 14. This means it is time for some Las Vegas Raiders Week 14 bold predictions. They will be on the road to face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in a Thursday Night Football showdown.

The Raiders had one of the worst starts in the 2022 season. They went 2-7 throughout the first 10 weeks. However, it seems the team has finally found its rhythm as Las Vegas is on a three-game winning streak, moving to third place in the AFC West. Most recently, the Raiders defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20 at home.

The Rams are also having a disappointing year. After winning the Super Bowl last season, Los Angeles is just 3-9 and at the bottom of the NFC West. To make things worse, 2021 receiving triple-crown champion Cooper Kupp is on the injured reserve list.

With both teams still trying to turn their seasons around, this could be the perfect opportunity. Here are four bold predictions for the Raiders as they play the Rams in Week 14.

4. Las Vegas holds Los Angeles to less than 200 passing yards

One of the biggest problems the Rams are facing in 2022 is injuries. In addition to Kupp, Aaron Donald missed the first game of his career due to an injury in Week 13. Notably, quarterback Matthew Stafford is on the injured reserve list.

Because of that, Los Angeles is having to rely on backups John Wolford and Bryce Perkins. Prior to 2022, Wolford only had four regular-season games in his career plus a start in the playoffs. On the other hand, Perkins made his NFL debut last than a month ago.

In two starts this year, Wolford is completing 61.3% of his passes for 390 yards, one touchdown and three picks. He managed to surpass 200 passing yards in only one game. Perkins started one of the four games he appeared, totaling 161 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on a 55.9% completion rate.

With everything going on with Los Angeles at quarterback, plus Las Vegas’ recent strong performances, the bold prediction is that the Rams will fail to surpass 200 passing yards.

3. Josh Jacobs rushes for 100+ yards, at least one touchdown

In just 12 games in 2022, Josh Jacobs has already put together the best season of his career. He has been one of the few bright spots in Las Vegas’ rough campaign and is certainly responsible for its recent turnaround.

So far, Jacobs has 242 carries for a total of 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns. Additionally, he has 42 receptions for 331 yards. With those numbers, the running back is in the hunt for Offensive Player of the Year and will most likely be a Pro Bowler for the second time in his career.

Jacobs is coming off a three-game streak of at least 100 rushing yards. His best game came against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12, when he totaled 229 yards on the ground. Most importantly, he had an 86-yard walk-off touchdown to win in overtime.

86-yard run from Josh Jacobs to win the game! #LVvsSEApic.twitter.com/F4aSUw09MM — NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2022

Expect Jacobs to go off once again on Thursday, surpassing 100 yards on the ground and adding another touchdown.

2. Derek Carr and Davante Adams connect for 100+ yards, multiple touchdowns

While the wins have mostly come in the second half of the season, Davante Adams has been big for Las Vegas since Week 1. The superstat wideout, who joined the team in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, has 79 catches for 1,176 yards and 12 touchdowns.

A good reason why Adams has been so impactful is that he is playing with his former Fresno State teammate, Derek Carr. The quarterback is completing 62.3% of his passes for 2,980 yards and 20 touchdowns versus eight interceptions.

And their previous connection is showing on the field. Adams has seven 100-yard games, including four out of the last five contests. Against the Los Angeles Chargers last week, he had a season-high 177 receiving yards on eight receptions.

With the duo playing its best football, don’t be surprised if Carr and Adams connect for at least 100 yards and multiple touchdowns on Thursday.

1. Raiders win by double-digits

According to FanDuel, the Raiders are the favorites to win this matchup. Not only that, the spread is -6, the fourth-largest of Week 14.

There are many reasons to believe Las Vegas will have a solid win on Thursday. The team has momentum on its side with the three important victories recently, while Los Angeles is struggling with losses and injuries to key players. Even if the Raiders will be playing on the road, the Rams have lost three of their last games at home.

The bold prediction is that Las Vegas will control most of the game. The Raiders should win by double-digits, and do not be surprised if the advantage goes beyond 20 points.