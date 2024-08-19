After a strong preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns, the Green Bay Packers fell flat in their second exhibition contest against the Denver Broncos, losing 27-2. The Green Bay offense did not score a point, as three turnovers on downs, a lost fumble, an interception, and a missed field goal highlighted an evening full of errors for the home team.

It is worth noting that the Packers' first-team offense sat out this contest, but that does not absolve the team's second and third-stringers of what was an abysmal performance. The Green Bay quarterbacks — Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt — were particularly underwhelming against Denver, combining for just 80 yards on the night on 26 attempts.

Clifford and Pratt are the only quarterbacks on the Packers roster outside of Jordan Love; could this prompt a move for a more experienced backup quarterback behind Love? With this need in mind, here is one last-minute trade the Packers must make before Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.

Acquire Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke in exchange for a seventh-round pick

The battle for the backup quarterback spot behind Jordan Love was supposed to be an intriguing battle between a pair of young, promising gunslingers. Instead, second-year quarterback Sean Clifford and rookie seventh-round pick Michael Pratt have frustrated Packers fans with their underwhelming preseason performances.

Clifford — the incumbent alternate — has yet to throw a touchdown in 29 preseason attempts and has a passer rating of 55.8. He was 6-10 for 43 yards with a pick in the loss to Denver. Pratt has been marginally better, posting a preseason passer rating of 74.2. But his 15 completions in the two games have only gone for 98 yards. The rookie also does not have a touchdown to his name, nor has he thrown a pick (though he did lose a fumble versus the Broncos).

The backup QB role was a concern for Green Bay last year. Fortunately, Jordan Love did not miss any time in his first season as a starter. Can the Packers expect to be so lucky this season? Neither Clifford nor Pratt has inspired any confidence in the preseason, which should persuade the franchise to invest in a veteran backup quarterback.

One player Green Bay could look to acquire is Atlanta Falcons quarter Taylor Heinicke. The six-year veteran has a 13-15-1 record in 29 starts for three franchises. Heinicke has been turnover-prone at times but owns a career passer rating of 84.2, plus the ability to make plays with his feet. The 31-year-old's best season came for the Washington Commanders in 2022, when he went 5-3-1 with 12 TDs, six picks, and a passer rating of 89.6.

After a slow start to the preseason, the Falcons backup looked much better in the team's second contest. Heinicke completed 8/16 passes for 114 yards while leading Atlanta to four field goal attempts on five drives in the first half before heading to the bench.

Heinicke is the lone remaining QB from last year's Falcons squad and has to contend with the additions of free-agent Kirk Cousins and rookie first-round pick Michael Penix. With these new arms in the quarterback room, Heinicke is currently third on the Atlanta depth chart. Taylor Heinicke has proven to be a solid spot starter during his career and is the type of veteran quarterback this Packers team lacks. He should be available for a conditional late-round draft pick before the final roster cuts.