Green Bay Packers fans were able to see the starters play for a few snaps in their preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns. Specifically, quarterback Jordan Love only played three snaps, and on the final snap, he hit wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks for a 65-yard touchdown pass. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur must've seen all he needed with that drive because Love won't be playing in the next preseason game.

“Because we have the competitive practice versus the Broncos, use that as their game reps and let the other guys play for the most part in that second preseason game,” LaFleur said after the game. “Then we'll reevaluate it for the third one.”

It also wouldn't be a surprise if Love didn't play again until their Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jordan Love, Packers' first team might be done for preseason

Matt LaFleur had a plan for the Green Bay Packers before they stepped out on the field against the Cleveland Browns and it almost came to fruition.

“To go out there and score in one play and take the ball away in one play on defense,” LaFleur said before the game. “You want them to go out there and compete, execute, have a clean operation and then get them out.”

It took the Packers three plays which was close enough, but LaFleur may have seen what he wanted. Teams are usually cautious about playing their starters in the preseason, and if they do play, it's not for long. With Love not playing in the second preseason game, there's a chance he may play more in the final game or he won't suit up at all. Love seems to be fine with either sitting or playing again.

“I think we could go into it, just jump into the season,” Love said about possibly not playing in the preseason anymore.

“But I think maybe getting a couple more snaps here in the preseason would be nice. We only got three plays tonight, so just being able to get back out there, get in that mode, it was nice to get in the game today. But I think getting a longer drive, putting a couple more plays up might be nice.”

The Packers will be looking to build off of the success that they had towards the end of last season and beating the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs. Love was a major part of that late push, as he got better every game in his first full season as a starter. Love was rewarded for his play this offseason, with the Packers signing him to a four-year, $220 million contract extension a week into training camp.