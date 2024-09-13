The San Jose Sharks had a miserable 2023-24 season. However, there is some hope for a turnaround in the years ahead. The Sharks have a new head coach behind the bench. And they will see first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini take the ice alongside fellow top prospect Will Smith sometime soon. All in all, things are looking up for San Jose.

There is certainly some work left to be done. San Jose still has glaring roster concerns that need to be addressed before they meaningfully contend for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In saying this, progress does not happen overnight. If this team can take small steps forward, that goes a long way toward fulfilling their ultimate goal.

There is a real chance the Sharks can take those steps, as well. They certainly won't make a ton of noise in the Pacific Division this year. However, one could argue they did enough to put themselves ahead of the Anaheim Ducks. Anaheim had a relatively quiet offseason while the Sharks went out and added a lot of talent to the team.

Whether the Sharks do outperform the Ducks in 2024-25 is anyone's guess. The overall point is that San Jose has shown a willingness to make moves as they look to start speeding up their rebuild. And there is one last-minute trade the Sharks can make that, while not taking them to the next level, can bolster their chances for improvement in 2024-25.

Sharks could trade for Utah HC's Alex Kerfoot

Alex Kerfoot is a Utah Hockey Club trade candidate for good reason. The veteran forward signed with the Arizona Coyotes in the summer of 2023 after a stint with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He went on to score 13 goals and 45 points in his debut campaign in Arizona. He did all of this while averaging more than 17 minutes a game for the first time in his career.

The Utah Hockey Club could sell high on him as a result. And the Sharks would be a good fit for the former Maple Leafs forward. He faces an uphill battle of cracking the top nine of Utah this upcoming season. However, he could certainly slot in on San Jose's third line. Kerfoot could slot alongside Alex Wennberg and Thomas Bordeleau to round out the top nine.

Adding Kerfoot is not outside the realm of possibility for San Jose, either. While they are rebuilding, the Sharks have added a lot of veteran talent this summer. Tyler Toffoli signed a four-year contract in NHL Free Agency. Jake Walman joined San Jose by way of trade with the Detroit Red Wings. And the team also added Wennberg, Cody Ceci, and Barclay Goodrow.

Kerfoot could give the Sharks an added offensive punch they certainly could use. He also has extensive playoff experience that could be valuable to the team as San Jose begins to build toward contention. Kerfoot has played nearly 50 Stanley Cup Playoff games across six appearances. He has six goals and 18 points in those contests.

Kerfoot does bring some challenges, as well. The Sharks have a major need for defensively responsible players. However, the former Maple Leafs forward is not the best in his own zone. Additionally, the Vancouver native could certainly fail to build upon his impressive 2023-24 campaign.

In saying this, the Sharks can afford to bet on him. Kerfoot is on an expiring contract. If he doesn't work out, the team can move on. If he does, though, they get closer to the light at the end of the tunnel. And they could flip him at next season's NHL Trade Deadline to continue stocking their cupboard of future assets.