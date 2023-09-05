Creator of the HBO Last of Us series Craig Mazin teased a Pirates of the Caribbean movie he worked on prior to the WGA strike.

Speaking to the LA Times, Elliot revealed a Pirates of the Caribbean film he and Ted Elliot worked on, “We pitched it [a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie] and thought there's no way they're burying it, it's too weird. And they did!”

He continued, “And then he [Ted Elliot] wrote a fantastic script and the [WGA] strike happened and everybody's waiting around.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has been lost at sea for years now. Disney created the franchise based on the theme park attraction of the same name, and the series has been a hit. The five feature films in the series have grossed over $4.5 billion at the box office, with the latest entry, Dead Men Tell No Tales, grossing $794 million worldwide.

Franchise lead Johnny Depp was embroiled in a legal battle with Amber Heard in the years since Dead Men Tell No Tales. That likely didn't help any movement on a sixth installment in the franchise.

Craig Mazin will likely get back to work on HBO's The Last of Us — especially with a second season coming — after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes end. After that, however, perhaps he and Elliot can get started on their Pirates of the Caribbean film. Because if Mazin's comments are to be taken seriously, it sounds like they struck gold with Elliot's script. That could be the difference in saving the franchise.