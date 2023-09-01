It appears that once the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes wrap up, HBO's The Last of Us Season 2 won't take long to get into production.

Neil Druckmann, who co-created The Last of Us and is a co-showrunner of the show, spoke to Entertainment Weekly. “We've outlined all of Season 2 and we're ready to go as soon as the strike ends,” he revealed.

He couldn't give any more information, but the positive spin is that it should only be a matter of time before production begins once the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes end.

The first season of HBO's adaptation was a hit. It adapted the classic 2013 Sony PlayStation game of the same name. Pedro Pascal starred as Joel, a man tasked with escorting a young immune teenager, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), across the post-apocalyptic United States.

It ran for nine episodes from January to March 2023. The show took in five nominations at the Emmys this year. HBO had a lot of nominations, dominating many categories. The Last of Us played a hand in that.

Neil Druckmann is a leading creative force for Naughty Dog games. Not only did he create The Last of Us, but he also created the Uncharted seres. Like the former, Sony attempted to bring Uncharted to life. The 2022 film starred Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, and Antonio Banderas and did fairly good numbers at the box office. A sequel is in development.

With the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes continuing on with no end in sight, one has to hope that the studios can come to an agreement soon.