PFL Week 3: Andrey Koreshkov vs. Magomed Umalatov kicks off the prelims with a fight between promotional newcomers Laureano Staropoli and Murad Ramazanov in the welterweight division. Staropoli comes into his PFL regular season debut on the heels of four consecutive victories meanwhile Ramazanov is still undefeated winning all 11 of his professional bouts as he comes into his first fight inside the PFL SmartCage. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Staropoli-Ramazanov prediction and pick.
Laureano Staropoli (13-5) was part of the UFC's welterweight and middleweight divisions for six fights where he amassed a 2-4 record before getting released by the promotion. Since his release, he has won four straight fights, most recently defeating Baba Boundjou Nadjombe at PFL Europe 3. Now, Staropoli will look to make a statement in his PFL regular season debut when he takes on the undefeated Murad Ramazanov.
Murad Ramazanov (11-0) is an undefeated prospect fighting out of Russia who signed with the PFL after going 3-0 fighting for ONE Championship. His last fight with ONE unfortunately was ruled a No Contest after an accidental groin strike ended the fight with Roberto Soldic. Now, Ramazanov will look to get back in there after two years on the sidelines when he makes his PFL regular season debut against Laureano Staropoli this Friday night.
Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
PFL Week 3 Odds: Laureano Staropoli-Murad Ramazanov Odds
Laureano Staropoli: +400
Murad Ramazanov: -550
Over 2.5 rounds: -145
Under 2.5 rounds: +115
*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why Laureano Staropoli Will Win
Laureano Staropoli is set to face Murad Ramazanov at PFL Week 3 this Friday night, and the Argentinian has the chance to score the huge upset. Staropoli, known for his aggressive striking and resilience, has demonstrated in past performances that he can overcome significant challenges inside the cage.
One of Staropoli's key strengths is his ability to close the distance against opponents with a longer reach. This was evident in his fight against Jamie Pickett, where despite a reach disadvantage, he managed to consistently bridge the gap and engage effectively. His tenacity in pursuing the inside range could be a critical factor against Ramazanov, who may prefer to maintain distance and utilize his grappling skills.
Staropoli's fighting style is characterized by a high volume of strikes and a willingness to engage in exchanges. His cardio and ability to maintain a high pace throughout the fight could wear down Ramazanov, especially if the fight remains standing. Staropoli's endurance and pressure could force Ramazanov to expend energy defensively, potentially diminishing his effectiveness in the later rounds.
While Ramazanov is a formidable opponent with a strong grappling base, Staropoli's previous performances have shown that he is capable of defending against takedowns and grappling exchanges. His fight IQ and adaptability will be crucial in anticipating and neutralizing Ramazanov's attempts to bring the fight to the ground.
Furthermore, Staropoli's experience in the UFC against high-caliber opponents has likely provided him with valuable lessons and exposure to various fighting styles. This experience could give him an edge in terms of preparation and strategy going into the fight with Ramazanov.
Laureano Staropoli's aggressive striking, ability to close distance, high fight IQ, and experience against top-level competition position him as a strong contender to secure a victory against Murad Ramazanov at PFL Week 3. His relentless pace and striking volume, coupled with his takedown defense, could lead him to outwork Ramazanov and earn a decision win or potentially a late stoppage.
Why Murad Ramazanov Will Win
Murad Ramazanov is set to face Laureano Staropoli at PFL Week 3 this Friday night, the undefeated Dagestani fighter has the tools that will help him emerge victorious in this bout against Staropoli. Ramazanov, an undefeated prospect with a background in combat sambo, brings a skill set to the cage that could pose a significant threat to Staropoli.
Ramazanov's grappling prowess is likely to be the centerpiece of his strategy. His sambo background gives him a distinct advantage on the ground, where he can control opponents and work towards submissions or ground-and-pound. Staropoli, primarily known for his striking, may find himself in unfamiliar territory if Ramazanov successfully takes the fight to the mat.
Another key factor is Ramazanov's ability to dictate the pace of the fight. With his grappling, he can slow down the action and sap Staropoli's energy, which is crucial given Staropoli's preference for a high-volume striking approach. By imposing a grappling-heavy game plan, Ramazanov can neutralize Staropoli's stand-up game and prevent him from finding his rhythm.
Ramazanov's conditioning and strength are not to be underestimated. His physicality in the clinch and during takedown attempts could wear down Staropoli throughout the fight. This could lead to Staropoli making mistakes or leaving openings for Ramazanov to exploit, either with takedowns or with strikes during transitions.
Ramazanov's strategic approach and composure under pressure will also be vital. If he can maintain his focus and execute his game plan without getting drawn into a striking battle, he stands a good chance of controlling the fight and securing a win.
Final Laureano Staropoli-Murad Ramazanov Prediction & Pick
This should be a fun scrap in the PFL's welterweight division. Laureano Staropoli is known for his toughness and his striking abilities. He mixes things up well on the feet between his punches and his kicks. Staropoli also has good footwork with deceptive power making him an opponent that is hard to just walk down with no regard for getting hurt. However, the undefeated Murad Ramazanov is a different animal in its entirety. He is a Russian MMA fighter who has the power to knock out the opposition on the feet as well as the dominant ground game to annihilate the competition on the mat. Ultimately, Staropoli will land some good shots early until Ramazanov gets a hold of him, takes him to the mat, and finishes him there.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Laureano Staropoli-Murad Ramazanov Prediction & Pick: Murad Ramazanov (-550), Under 2.5 Rounds (+115)