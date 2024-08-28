Former Olympic gymnast and 2024 Olympics Laurie Hernandez, is giving an update on Jordan Chiles’ bronze medal drama.

“I’ve reached out a bit,” she recently told E! News of Chiles. “I think she’s just feeling a lot of heartbreak. There’s no words for it.”

Hernandez was on the opposite side of the mat during this year’s Olympics as a commentator after competing in the 2016 Summer Olympics winning gold in the team all-around, and silver medal on the balance beam. She officially retired from the sport in 2021 after suffering from several injuries after the 2016 Summer Olympics despite wanting to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 2016 Olympic gold medalist shared the bronze medal she had according to Hernandez.

“So Jordan did have to give that medal back, and Romania won that bronze once again,” she added. “It’s heartbreaking. And all of this is done in the public eye. My heart goes out to Jordan because it’s not her fault by any means. It’s not her coach’s fault by any means. It’s not the judge’s fault.”

Hernandez added who she thought the blame should be placed on after causing the confusion between the athletes.

“It’s whoever had approved the inquiry, if they knew it was late,” she continued. “It’s in those hands. I really respect that the rules are the rules, but the athlete has to come into consideration. My heart breaks for both athletes, knowing that this is happening in the public eye.”

What Has Jordan Chiles Said About The Bronze Medal Controversy

Chiles has been keeping a low profile on social media since the incident but she did react to the “unjust” situation.

“I am now confronted with one of the most challenging moments of my career,” she said. “Believe me when I say I have had many. I will approach this challenge as I have others – and will make every effort to ensure that justice is done. I believe that at the end of this journey, the people in control will do the right thing.”

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) made the decision on Monday (Aug. 12) that Chiles’ bronze medal will be taken back after it was awarded to the US gymnast after her score was reinstated for the women’s individual floor exercise final earlier this month.

USA Gymnastics made an inquiry into Chiles’ score after Coach Cecile Landi found that the judges did not consider her level of difficulty in her final scoring. Chiles was originally awarded a 13.666 landing her in fifth place behind two Romanian athletes — Ana Barbosu and Sabrina Maneca-Voinea — who were tied for third and fourth with 13.700.

After judges accepted Landi’s appeal of Chiles’ score, the American gymnast was awarded a 13.766, which put her in third place and earned her the bronze medal.

In Chiles’ response, she said that she has been the victim of “racially driven attacks” amid the controversy.

“To add to the heartbreak, the unprompted racially driven attacks on social media are wrong and extremely hurtful,” the 23-year-old wrote. “I’ve poured my heart and soul into this sport and I am so proud to represent my culture and my country.”

However, team captain and friend, Simone Biles, has been keeping in touch with Chiles and is continuing to support her during this difficult time.

“We’ve been FaceTiming, texting, just being girls,” Biles told PEOPLE. “I did talk to her on one of the days, and I was like, ‘You know what, Jordan, you have to feel all these feels. Don’t let these emotions stop you. This will be the healthiest way to get all of this out.’”

The most decorated gymnast is also campaigning for “justice” for Chiles and is seeing fit that she is in good spirits.

“We saw what you did,” Biles says of Chiles’ hard work at the Olympics. “And it’s an unfortunate circumstance because something like this has never happened before and it’s truly a shame, but we wish all three girls could get the medal and unfortunately in gymnastics that’s not the case.”

She continues, “Do we think they did the correct procedures to come to this ruling? No. That’s really why we want that justice for Jordan and why we’re going to keep supporting her and uplifting her.”