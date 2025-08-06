It was a tale of two energies at Patriots training camp this week. On one end, rookie quarterback Drake Maye and former Notre Dame star Sam Hartman were seen chopping it up with rock legend and longtime Patriots fan Jon Bon Jovi. On the other, head coach Mike Vrabel got bloodied in a pileup during a practice brawl.

Bon Jovi talking to Sam Hartman and Drake Maye pic.twitter.com/XCYxnzk5yv — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Bon Jovi’s visit added a moment of levity amid the chaos. The Grammy-winning frontman, who has long been tight with Robert Kraft and former head coach Bill Belichick, is no stranger to Foxborough. He’s led crowd singalongs at Gillette Stadium and built a friendship with Belichick dating back to their New York Giants days. His appearance offered a dose of old-school Patriots fandom—and gave Maye a chance to connect with someone who has been around the team for decades.

But that peace was short-lived. Things escalated fast when the Commanders came to town for a joint practice. A scuffle broke out on the field, and Vrabel, never one to watch from the sidelines, dove right into the scrum. Moments later, he was spotted bleeding from his face.

Boston Herald’s Zack Cox posted, “Can’t say I’ve ever seen that before,” describing the surreal sight of the head coach tangled in a melee.

Maye Reacts to Vrabel’s Grit

Drake Maye had a front-row seat for the action and offered a glimpse into the culture Vrabel is instilling. “That’s what we’re trying to build,” he said. “It starts with the head coach, the intensity, bringing it every day. Taking no crap when we’re out there.”

While Maye admitted the penalties and scuffles could hurt the team, he appreciated the mindset. “I almost got in there, but I think another day. We’ll see.”

Jonathan Jones of the Commanders wasn’t shocked either. “Mike has some intensity. He’s always been that way. He’s a fighter. Never change.”

So yeah, in one afternoon the Patriots managed to host an NFL Hall of Famer in the making, a literal rockstar, and a full-on training camp fight.