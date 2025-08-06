It was a tale of two energies at Patriots training camp this week. On one end, rookie quarterback Drake Maye and former Notre Dame star Sam Hartman were seen chopping it up with rock legend and longtime Patriots fan Jon Bon Jovi. On the other, head coach Mike Vrabel got bloodied in a pileup during a practice brawl.

Bon Jovi’s visit added a moment of levity amid the chaos. The Grammy-winning frontman, who has long been tight with Robert Kraft and former head coach Bill Belichick, is no stranger to Foxborough. He’s led crowd singalongs at Gillette Stadium and built a friendship with Belichick dating back to their New York Giants days. His appearance offered a dose of old-school Patriots fandom—and gave Maye a chance to connect with someone who has been around the team for decades.

But that peace was short-lived. Things escalated fast when the Commanders came to town for a joint practice. A scuffle broke out on the field, and Vrabel, never one to watch from the sidelines, dove right into the scrum. Moments later, he was spotted bleeding from his face.

Boston Herald’s Zack Cox posted, “Can’t say I’ve ever seen that before,” describing the surreal sight of the head coach tangled in a melee.

Maye Reacts to Vrabel’s Grit

Drake Maye had a front-row seat for the action and offered a glimpse into the culture Vrabel is instilling. “That’s what we’re trying to build,” he said. “It starts with the head coach, the intensity, bringing it every day. Taking no crap when we’re out there.”

While Maye admitted the penalties and scuffles could hurt the team, he appreciated the mindset. “I almost got in there, but I think another day. We’ll see.”

Jonathan Jones of the Commanders wasn’t shocked either. “Mike has some intensity. He’s always been that way. He’s a fighter. Never change.”

So yeah, in one afternoon the Patriots managed to host an NFL Hall of Famer in the making, a literal rockstar, and a full-on training camp fight.

More Celebrity News
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who was recently called the most overrated player of all time.
Giants legend Eli Manning’s perfect response to ‘most overrated’ listAndrew Korpan ·
Matt LaFleur, Quarterback
Packers’ Matt LaFleur makes request for Netflix’s QuarterbackBurtland Dixon ·
Texas Longhorns football fan Glen Powell at the Golden Globes.
Glen Powell assists Texas’ Steve Sarkisian with major scholarship announcementAndrew Korpan ·
LeBron James, Miami Heat
LeBron James Miami Heat jersey stolen, sold for $3.7 millionBurtland Dixon ·
WWE stars Brock Lesnar and John Cena, who responded to the return of the Beast Incarnate at SummerSlam.
John Cena cryptically responds to Brock Lesnar WWE return rumorsAndrew Korpan ·
Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham, who was the latest to suffer from the ongoing WNBA sex toy toss, as she was nearly hit with a dildo during a game against the Los Angeles Sparks.
Fever star Sophie Cunningham’s 5-word quip after nearly getting hit with sex toyAndrew Korpan ·