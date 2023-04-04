The New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies will meet Tuesday night for the second matchup of their three-game series. If you are wondering how to watch Yankees-Phillies, here is everything you need to know about watching the contest on Amazon Prime Video, streaming information and the game time for this interleague matchup.

How to watch Yankees-Phillies

Amazon Prime

Yankees fans who are used to watching their team on the YES Network won’t have that option for Tuesday’s game with the Phillies. Instead, New York’s broadcast will air on Amazon Prime Video. If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can access Prime Video and the game on the Amazon app on your smart TV, computer, tablet, or mobile device.

The Yankees-Phillies game time is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium. Coverage on Amazon Prime starts at 6:30 p.m. ET. If you don’t see the icon for the MLB contest when opening Amazon Prime Video, go to “Sports” and “live and upcoming events” to find the game broadcast.

NBC Sports Philadelphia

There’s no need to stream Tuesday’s game to find the Phillies’ local broadcast. NBC Sports Philadelphia will broadcast the game from New York. Streaming is an option on the NBC Sports app. All you have to do is authenticate that you have a provider that includes NBC Sports Philadelphia.

TBS

A third broadcast is available for Tuesday’s game from Yankee Stadium. The contest will air nationally on TBS. Brian Anderson and Ron Darling lead TBS’ baseball coverage as its top broadcast team. TBS’ coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET with a pre-game show. A half-hour postseason game show will follow the matchup.

A live stream will also be available for the game with the TBS app and TBS.com. The Yankees and Phillies will play in the first of 26 Tuesday night baseball games on TBS for the 2023 MLB season.

Yankees-Phillies Preview

Yankees starter Domingo German is scheduled to throw the first pitch Tuesday, making his 2023 debut. For the Phillies, left-hander Matt Strahm will take the mound. It will be Strahm’s first start in four years.

Even though the season is less than a week old, the Phillies are very much in need of a win. Philadelphia is the last team in MLB that is still in search of its first victory this year. Coming off a trip to the 2022 World Series, the Phillies are off to a 0-4 start.

There are 158 games left on the regular-season schedule, though the way that Philadelphia has come out of the gate is somewhat concerning. The Phillies aren’t simply losing games—the reigning NL champs have been getting their doors blown off. After losing 8-1 against the Yankees in the series opener Monday night, Philadelphia has been outscored 43-12.

Since scoring seven runs on Opening Day, the Phillies have totaled five runs across three games. Philadelphia has surrendered at least eight runs three times. The Texas Rangers swept the Phillies in the first series of the season. Philadelphia has yet to play a home game. Trea Turner has been a bright spot for the Phillies, hitting .389 in his first four games with the team.

The Yankees are 3-1 in their first four games, all of which have been played at home. Aside from a 7-5 loss against the San Francisco Giants in their second game, the Yankees have been downright dominant. New York already has a pair of shutouts. The Yankees have outscored their opponents 19-1 in their three wins.

Aaron Judge has picked up where he left off a season ago. The reigning MVP and AL Home Run King is hitting .412/.444/.765 with two home runs and four RBI. Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres both have two homers and four RBI, as well. Highly touted rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe has a .400 on-base percentage and three stolen bases.