LCK Summer 2022 Week 9: The Red Tape
LCK Summer 2022 Week 9 is the final week of the Group Stage. This week acts as formality as all Playoffs spots have been locked the week prior, so all matches this week serve only to settle the seeding.
The group stage is a best of three double round robin, which means each team will play 18 matches. The Playoffs come after, which is a single elimination best-of-five bracket. This is where the LCK’s representatives for Worlds 2022 will be determined.
Being the season champion guarantees a spot at Worlds 2022, while championship points are awarded to the 2nd to 6th place teams. The rest of the Playoffs teams are awarded points depending on their placement.
Being the first place team, Gen.G also has the luxury of picking their Semifinals opponent. The top four teams of the split will also share from the prize pool of ₩375,000,000 (~$290,000).
After Week 8, all six Playoffs spots have been taken: Gen.G Esports at the top, T1 a close second, and SANDBOX Gaming at third. The other three teams DAMWON Gaming KIA, KT Rolster, and DRX were neck and neck.
Kwangdong Freecs, Brion Esports, Nongshim Redforce, and Hanwha Life Esports were already eliminated, some as early as Week 7.
Gen.G Esports and T1 are practically locked in the first two spots, meaning that they get a bye in the Playoffs and go straight to the quarterfinals. LCK also awarded its Regular Season MVP, Player of the Split, and more, as it does every season. Members of Gen.G dominated these awards. As for the All-LCK Teams, T1 and Gen.G comprised most of the members, with several players coming from Liiv SANDBOX.
The chances for tiebreakers are low if not zero, as ranking is decided by the points, which depends on the game W-L record instead of the match.
LCK Summer 2022 Week 9
Schedule
The schedule for LCK Summer 2022 Week 9 is:
The matches between Gen.G and KT, and T1 against DK were the ones that fans looked forward to the most.
After the Group Stage, bot laners from Liiv SANDBOX Lee “Prince” Chae-hwan and Gen.G’s Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk are tied for MVPs at 12 each.
LCK Summer Final Standings (After Week 9 Matches)
|Rank
|Team
|W-L Record (Matches)
|Points
|1.
|Gen.G Esports
|17-1
|+30
|2.
|T1
|15-3
|+18
|3.
|SANDBOX Gaming
|13-5
|+13
|4.
|DAMWON Gaming
|10-8
|+7
|5.
|KT Rolster
|10-8
|+5
|6.
|DRX
|9-9
|-1
|7.
|Kwangdong Freecs
|6-12
|-16
|8.
|Nongshim RedForce
|5-13
|-14
|9.
|Brion Esports
|3-15
|-20
|9.
|Hanwha Life Esports
|2-16
|-22
After the Week 9 matches, Gen.G Esports and T1 keep their Playoffs bye into the semifinals, while Hanwha Life Esports finally found their second match win.
Gen.G eSports vs. Fredit BRION
Game 1
Bans
- GEN: Rakan, Ryze, Poppy, Tahm Kench, Renata Glasc
- BRO: Sylas, Yuumi, Wukong, Sejuani, Trundle
Picks
- GEN: Gwen, Vi, LeBlanc, Kalista, Amumu
- BRO: Kennen, Lee Sin, Azir, Varus, Leona
Result: GEN win in 33:59 (GEN 14 – 10 BRO)
Game 2
Bans
- BRO: Sylas, Azir, Yuumi, Vi, Gwen
- GEN: Ryze, Kalista, Wukong, Alistar, Kennen
Picks
- BRO: Ornn, Poppy, Viktor, Zeri, Karma
- GEN: Gnar, Skarner, Ahri, Sivir, Lulu
Result: GEN win in 33:59 (BRO 9 – 15 GEN)
Liiv SANDBOX vs. T1
Game 1
Bans
- LSB: Draven, Lucian, Gwen, Renekton, Xin Zhao
- T1: Poppy, Kalista, Yuumi, Ornn, Leona
Picks
- LSB: Gragas, Vi, Ahri, Sivir, Nautilus
- T1: Sejuani, Pantheon, Azir, Zeri, Lulu
Result: LSB win in 30:30 (LSB 17 – 5 T1)
Game 2
Bans
- T1: Poppy, Sivir, Zeri, Sylas, Ornn
- LSB: Draven, Kalista, Lucian, Yuumi, Karma
Picks
- T1: Sejuani, Wukong, Swain, Jinx, Blitzcrank
- LSB: Gragas, Trundle, Azir, Aphelios, Tahm Kench
Result: LSB win in 23:47 (T1 8 – 21 LSB)
Kwangdong Freecs vs. DWG KIA
Game 1
Bans
- KDF: Sylas, Lucian, Yuumi, Vi, Trundle
- DK: Kalista, Gwen, Wukong, Karma, Soraka
Picks
- KDF: Ornn, Poppy, Azir, Zeri, Lulu
- DK: Sejuani, Viego, Ahri, Sivir, Renata Glasc
Result: DK win in 41:39 (KDF 3 – 14 DK)
Game 2
Bans
- KDF: Lucian, Sylas, Yuumi, Jarvan IV, Vi
- DK: Kalista, Wukong, Gwen, Azir, Sejuani
Picks
- KDF: Gragas, Trundle, LeBlanc, Sivir, Karma
- DK: Camille, Lee Sin, Ahri, Draven, Renata Glasc
Result: DK win in 40:49 (KDF 15 – 19 DK)
DRX vs. KT Rolster
Game 1
Bans
- DRX: Lucian, Poppy, Yuumi, Gwen, Sejuani
- KT: Kalista, Sivir, Zeri, Renata Glasc, Ornn
Picks
- DRX: Gragas, Wukong, Sylas, Jinx, Rakan
- KT: Renekton, Trundle, Ahri, Aphelios, Tahm Kench
Result: KT win in 24:13 (DRX 2 – 17 KT)
Game 2
Bans
- DRX: Lucian, Poppy, Sylas, Renekton, Trundle
- KT: Kalista, Sivir, Zeri, Ornn, Gwen
Picks
- DRX: Aatrox, Viego, Ahri, Jinx, Tahm Kench
- KT: Sejuani, Wukong, Swain, Aphelios, Renata Glasc
Result: KT win in 24:25 (DRX 0 – 16 KT)
Nongshim RedForce vs. Hanwha Life eSports
Game 1
Bans
- NS: Draven, Gwen, Wukong, Viktor, Lissandra
- HLE: Kalista, Yuumi, Azir, Karma, Nautilus
Picks
- NS: Renekton, Vi, Ahri, Sivir, Renata Glasc
- HLE: Gragas, Poppy, Sylas, Zeri, Lulu
Result: NS win in 32:44 (NS 15 – 2 HLE)
Game 2
Bans
- HLE: Poppy, Sylas, Lucian, Draven, Varus
- NS: Renata Glasc, Sivir, Zeri, Ahri, Gwen
Picks
- HLE: Gnar, Vi, Akali, Kalista, Amumu
- NS: Renekton, Wukong, Azir, Aphelios, Leona
Result: NS win in 31:58 (HLE 9 – 21 NS)
Fredit BRION vs. Liiv SANDBOX
Game 1
Bans
- BRO: Ahri, Sylas, Sivir, Sejuani, Ornn
- LSB: Draven, Kalista, Wukong, Karma, Renekton
Picks
- BRO: Gwen, Xin Zhao, Azir, Varus, Leona
- LSB: Gragas, Poppy, Akali, Zeri, Yuumi
Result: LSB win in 28:56 (BRO 2 – 26 LSB)
Game 2
Bans
- BRO: Ahri, Yuumi, Poppy, Ornn, Sejuani
- LSB: Draven, Kalista, Sivir, Viktor, Ryze
Picks
- BRO: Renekton, Wukong, Lissandra, Varus, Tahm Kench
- LSB: Gragas, Vi, Azir, Zeri, Renata Glasc
Result: LSB win in 26:36 (BRO 5 – 23 LSB)
Gen.G eSports vs. KT Rolster
Game 1
Bans
- GEN: Renata Glasc, Wukong, Aphelios, Nautilus, Gwen
- KT: Kalista, Sivir, Poppy, Trundle, Renekton
Picks
- GEN: Gnar, Morgana, Azir, Twitch, Yuumi
- KT: Sejuani, Vi, Ahri, Zeri, Lulu
Result: GEN win in 38:06 (GEN 14 – 14 KT)
Game 2
Bans
- KT: Poppy, Wukong, Azir, Gwen, Trundle
- GEN: Kalista, Yuumi, Lucian, Gragas, Vi
Picks
- KT: Renekton, Skarner, Ahri, Sivir, Renata Glasc
- GEN: Sejuani, Jarvan IV, Sylas, Zeri, Alistar
Result: KT win in 28:51 (KT 25 – 8 GEN)
Game 3
Bans
- GEN: Renata Glasc, Lulu, Yuumi, Zeri, Sejuani
- KT: Kalista, Sivir, Poppy, Nautilus, Leona
Picks
- GEN: Ornn, Vi, Ahri, Lucian, Soraka
- KT: Renekton, Wukong, Sylas, Nilah, Nami
Result: GEN win in 37:09 (GEN 19 – 9 KT)
T1 vs. DWG KIA
Game 1
Bans
- T1: Renata Glasc, Sylas, Amumu, Poppy, Gragas
- DK: Sivir, Gwen, Yone, Kalista, Draven
Picks
- T1: Ornn, Wukong, Ahri, Samira, Nautilus
- DK: Sejuani, Xin Zhao, Azir, Zeri, Yuumi
Result: T1 win in 31:25 (T1 17 – 5 DK)
Game 2
Bans
- DK: Renata Glasc, Yuumi, Wukong, Lee Sin, Viego
- T1: Sivir, Poppy, Kalista, Leona, Gwen
Picks
- DK: Ornn, Vi, Sylas, Zeri, Braum
- T1: Gragas, Xin Zhao, Ahri, Draven, Nautilus
Result: T1 win in 31:14 (DK 7 – 21 T1)
DRX vs. Hanwha Life eSports
Game 1
Bans
- DRX: Poppy, Lucian, Draven, Gwen, Trundle
- HLE: Kalista, Sivir, Zeri, Renekton, Lee Sin
Picks
- DRX: Ornn, Vi, Ahri, Aphelios, Renata Glasc
- HLE: Aatrox, Wukong, Azir, Jinx, Tahm Kench
Result: DRX win in 32:26 (DRX 16 – 3 HLE)
Game 2
Bans
- HLE: Poppy, Azir, Draven, Leona, Gwen
- DRX: Lucian, Renata Glasc, Sivir, Lissandra, Swain
Picks
- HLE: Renekton, Vi, Sylas, Kalista, Amumu
- DRX: Olaf, Wukong, Ahri, Varus, Braum
Result: HLE win in 32:50 (HLE 22 – 14 DRX)
Game 3
Bans
- DRX: Poppy, Lucian, Gwen, Renata Glasc, Nautilus
- HLE: Kalista, Sivir, Zeri, Tahm Kench, Olaf
Picks
- DRX: Ornn, Wukong, Ahri, Aphelios, Leona
- HLE: Renekton, Vi, Lissandra, Draven, Braum
Result: HLE win in 30:41 (DRX 7 – 18 HLE)
Nongshim RedForce vs. Kwangdong Freecs
Game 1
Bans
- NS: Renata Glasc, Vi, Zeri, Ornn, Tahm Kench
- KDF: Kalista, Sivir, Lucian, Ahri, Nautilus
Picks
- NS: Renekton, Wukong, Taliyah, Aphelios, Leona
- KDF: Gragas, Poppy, Azir, Jinx, Rakan
Result: NS win in 32:50 (NS 11 – 3 KDF)
Game 2
Bans
- KDF: Draven, Lucian, Yuumi, Taliyah, Sylas
- NS: Sivir, Zeri, Renata Glasc, Ahri, Ornn
Picks
- KDF: Gnar, Vi, LeBlanc, Kalista, Amumu
- NS: Renekton, Wukong, Azir, Aphelios, Leona
Result: NS win in 24:31 (KDF 3 – 17 NS)
