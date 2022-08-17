LCK Summer 2022 Week 9: The Red Tape

LCK Summer 2022 Week 9 is the final week of the Group Stage. This week acts as formality as all Playoffs spots have been locked the week prior, so all matches this week serve only to settle the seeding.

The group stage is a best of three double round robin, which means each team will play 18 matches. The Playoffs come after, which is a single elimination best-of-five bracket. This is where the LCK’s representatives for Worlds 2022 will be determined.

Being the season champion guarantees a spot at Worlds 2022, while championship points are awarded to the 2nd to 6th place teams. The rest of the Playoffs teams are awarded points depending on their placement.

Being the first place team, Gen.G also has the luxury of picking their Semifinals opponent. The top four teams of the split will also share from the prize pool of ₩375,000,000 (~$290,000).

After Week 8, all six Playoffs spots have been taken: Gen.G Esports at the top, T1 a close second, and SANDBOX Gaming at third. The other three teams DAMWON Gaming KIA, KT Rolster, and DRX were neck and neck.

Kwangdong Freecs, Brion Esports, Nongshim Redforce, and Hanwha Life Esports were already eliminated, some as early as Week 7.

Gen.G Esports and T1 are practically locked in the first two spots, meaning that they get a bye in the Playoffs and go straight to the quarterfinals. LCK also awarded its Regular Season MVP, Player of the Split, and more, as it does every season. Members of Gen.G dominated these awards. As for the All-LCK Teams, T1 and Gen.G comprised most of the members, with several players coming from Liiv SANDBOX.

The chances for tiebreakers are low if not zero, as ranking is decided by the points, which depends on the game W-L record instead of the match.

To see the teams that qualified for Playoffs after this week, as well as the bracket, check out our explainer article here.

LCK Summer 2022 Week 9

Schedule

The schedule for LCK Summer 2022 Week 9 is:

The matches between Gen.G and KT, and T1 against DK were the ones that fans looked forward to the most.

After the Group Stage, bot laners from Liiv SANDBOX Lee “Prince” Chae-hwan and Gen.G’s Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk are tied for MVPs at 12 each.

LCK Summer Final Standings (After Week 9 Matches)

Rank Team W-L Record (Matches) Points 1. Gen.G Esports 17-1 +30 2. T1 15-3 +18 3. SANDBOX Gaming 13-5 +13 4. DAMWON Gaming 10-8 +7 5. KT Rolster 10-8 +5 6. DRX 9-9 -1 7. Kwangdong Freecs 6-12 -16 8. Nongshim RedForce 5-13 -14 9. Brion Esports 3-15 -20 9. Hanwha Life Esports 2-16 -22

After the Week 9 matches, Gen.G Esports and T1 keep their Playoffs bye into the semifinals, while Hanwha Life Esports finally found their second match win.

Gen.G eSports vs. Fredit BRION

Game 1

Bans

GEN: Rakan, Ryze, Poppy, Tahm Kench, Renata Glasc

BRO: Sylas, Yuumi, Wukong, Sejuani, Trundle

Picks

GEN: Gwen, Vi, LeBlanc, Kalista, Amumu

BRO: Kennen, Lee Sin, Azir, Varus, Leona

Result: GEN win in 33:59 (GEN 14 – 10 BRO)

Game 2

Bans

BRO: Sylas, Azir, Yuumi, Vi, Gwen

GEN: Ryze, Kalista, Wukong, Alistar, Kennen

Picks

BRO: Ornn, Poppy, Viktor, Zeri, Karma

GEN: Gnar, Skarner, Ahri, Sivir, Lulu

Result: GEN win in 33:59 (BRO 9 – 15 GEN)

Liiv SANDBOX vs. T1

Game 1

Bans

LSB: Draven, Lucian, Gwen, Renekton, Xin Zhao

T1: Poppy, Kalista, Yuumi, Ornn, Leona

Picks

LSB: Gragas, Vi, Ahri, Sivir, Nautilus

T1: Sejuani, Pantheon, Azir, Zeri, Lulu

Result: LSB win in 30:30 (LSB 17 – 5 T1)

Game 2

Bans

T1: Poppy, Sivir, Zeri, Sylas, Ornn

LSB: Draven, Kalista, Lucian, Yuumi, Karma

Picks

T1: Sejuani, Wukong, Swain, Jinx, Blitzcrank

LSB: Gragas, Trundle, Azir, Aphelios, Tahm Kench

Result: LSB win in 23:47 (T1 8 – 21 LSB)

Kwangdong Freecs vs. DWG KIA

Game 1

Bans

KDF: Sylas, Lucian, Yuumi, Vi, Trundle

DK: Kalista, Gwen, Wukong, Karma, Soraka

Picks

KDF: Ornn, Poppy, Azir, Zeri, Lulu

DK: Sejuani, Viego, Ahri, Sivir, Renata Glasc

Result: DK win in 41:39 (KDF 3 – 14 DK)

Game 2

Bans

KDF: Lucian, Sylas, Yuumi, Jarvan IV, Vi

DK: Kalista, Wukong, Gwen, Azir, Sejuani

Picks

KDF: Gragas, Trundle, LeBlanc, Sivir, Karma

DK: Camille, Lee Sin, Ahri, Draven, Renata Glasc

Result: DK win in 40:49 (KDF 15 – 19 DK)

DRX vs. KT Rolster

Game 1

Bans

DRX: Lucian, Poppy, Yuumi, Gwen, Sejuani

KT: Kalista, Sivir, Zeri, Renata Glasc, Ornn

Picks

DRX: Gragas, Wukong, Sylas, Jinx, Rakan

KT: Renekton, Trundle, Ahri, Aphelios, Tahm Kench

Result: KT win in 24:13 (DRX 2 – 17 KT)

Game 2

Bans

DRX: Lucian, Poppy, Sylas, Renekton, Trundle

KT: Kalista, Sivir, Zeri, Ornn, Gwen

Picks

DRX: Aatrox, Viego, Ahri, Jinx, Tahm Kench

KT: Sejuani, Wukong, Swain, Aphelios, Renata Glasc

Result: KT win in 24:25 (DRX 0 – 16 KT)

Nongshim RedForce vs. Hanwha Life eSports

Game 1

Bans

NS: Draven, Gwen, Wukong, Viktor, Lissandra

HLE: Kalista, Yuumi, Azir, Karma, Nautilus

Picks

NS: Renekton, Vi, Ahri, Sivir, Renata Glasc

HLE: Gragas, Poppy, Sylas, Zeri, Lulu

Result: NS win in 32:44 (NS 15 – 2 HLE)

Game 2

Bans

HLE: Poppy, Sylas, Lucian, Draven, Varus

NS: Renata Glasc, Sivir, Zeri, Ahri, Gwen

Picks

HLE: Gnar, Vi, Akali, Kalista, Amumu

NS: Renekton, Wukong, Azir, Aphelios, Leona

Result: NS win in 31:58 (HLE 9 – 21 NS)

Fredit BRION vs. Liiv SANDBOX

Game 1

Bans

BRO: Ahri, Sylas, Sivir, Sejuani, Ornn

LSB: Draven, Kalista, Wukong, Karma, Renekton

Picks

BRO: Gwen, Xin Zhao, Azir, Varus, Leona

LSB: Gragas, Poppy, Akali, Zeri, Yuumi

Result: LSB win in 28:56 (BRO 2 – 26 LSB)

Game 2

Bans

BRO: Ahri, Yuumi, Poppy, Ornn, Sejuani

LSB: Draven, Kalista, Sivir, Viktor, Ryze

Picks

BRO: Renekton, Wukong, Lissandra, Varus, Tahm Kench

LSB: Gragas, Vi, Azir, Zeri, Renata Glasc

Result: LSB win in 26:36 (BRO 5 – 23 LSB)

Gen.G eSports vs. KT Rolster

Game 1

Bans

GEN: Renata Glasc, Wukong, Aphelios, Nautilus, Gwen

KT: Kalista, Sivir, Poppy, Trundle, Renekton

Picks

GEN: Gnar, Morgana, Azir, Twitch, Yuumi

KT: Sejuani, Vi, Ahri, Zeri, Lulu

Result: GEN win in 38:06 (GEN 14 – 14 KT)

Game 2

Bans

KT: Poppy, Wukong, Azir, Gwen, Trundle

GEN: Kalista, Yuumi, Lucian, Gragas, Vi

Picks

KT: Renekton, Skarner, Ahri, Sivir, Renata Glasc

GEN: Sejuani, Jarvan IV, Sylas, Zeri, Alistar

Result: KT win in 28:51 (KT 25 – 8 GEN)

Game 3

Bans

GEN: Renata Glasc, Lulu, Yuumi, Zeri, Sejuani

KT: Kalista, Sivir, Poppy, Nautilus, Leona

Picks

GEN: Ornn, Vi, Ahri, Lucian, Soraka

KT: Renekton, Wukong, Sylas, Nilah, Nami

Result: GEN win in 37:09 (GEN 19 – 9 KT)

T1 vs. DWG KIA

Game 1

Bans

T1: Renata Glasc, Sylas, Amumu, Poppy, Gragas

DK: Sivir, Gwen, Yone, Kalista, Draven

Picks

T1: Ornn, Wukong, Ahri, Samira, Nautilus

DK: Sejuani, Xin Zhao, Azir, Zeri, Yuumi

Result: T1 win in 31:25 (T1 17 – 5 DK)

Game 2

Bans

DK: Renata Glasc, Yuumi, Wukong, Lee Sin, Viego

T1: Sivir, Poppy, Kalista, Leona, Gwen

Picks

DK: Ornn, Vi, Sylas, Zeri, Braum

T1: Gragas, Xin Zhao, Ahri, Draven, Nautilus

Result: T1 win in 31:14 (DK 7 – 21 T1)

DRX vs. Hanwha Life eSports

Game 1

Bans

DRX: Poppy, Lucian, Draven, Gwen, Trundle

HLE: Kalista, Sivir, Zeri, Renekton, Lee Sin

Picks

DRX: Ornn, Vi, Ahri, Aphelios, Renata Glasc

HLE: Aatrox, Wukong, Azir, Jinx, Tahm Kench

Result: DRX win in 32:26 (DRX 16 – 3 HLE)

Game 2

Bans

HLE: Poppy, Azir, Draven, Leona, Gwen

DRX: Lucian, Renata Glasc, Sivir, Lissandra, Swain

Picks

HLE: Renekton, Vi, Sylas, Kalista, Amumu

DRX: Olaf, Wukong, Ahri, Varus, Braum

Result: HLE win in 32:50 (HLE 22 – 14 DRX)

Game 3

Bans

DRX: Poppy, Lucian, Gwen, Renata Glasc, Nautilus

HLE: Kalista, Sivir, Zeri, Tahm Kench, Olaf

Picks

DRX: Ornn, Wukong, Ahri, Aphelios, Leona

HLE: Renekton, Vi, Lissandra, Draven, Braum

Result: HLE win in 30:41 (DRX 7 – 18 HLE)

Nongshim RedForce vs. Kwangdong Freecs

Game 1

Bans

NS: Renata Glasc, Vi, Zeri, Ornn, Tahm Kench

KDF: Kalista, Sivir, Lucian, Ahri, Nautilus

Picks

NS: Renekton, Wukong, Taliyah, Aphelios, Leona

KDF: Gragas, Poppy, Azir, Jinx, Rakan

Result: NS win in 32:50 (NS 11 – 3 KDF)

Game 2

Bans

KDF: Draven, Lucian, Yuumi, Taliyah, Sylas

NS: Sivir, Zeri, Renata Glasc, Ahri, Ornn

Picks

KDF: Gnar, Vi, LeBlanc, Kalista, Amumu

NS: Renekton, Wukong, Azir, Aphelios, Leona

Result: NS win in 24:31 (KDF 3 – 17 NS)

The full schedule of LCK games can be found on lolesports.com. For more League of Legends news, check out our newsroom here.