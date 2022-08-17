fbpx
Connect with us

Editorials

LCK Summer 2022 Week 9: The Red Tape

lck summer 2022 week 9, lck summer 2022, lck summer, lck, lck standings

LCK Summer 2022 Week 9 is the final week of the Group Stage. This week acts as formality as all Playoffs spots have been locked the week prior, so all matches this week serve only to settle the seeding.

The group stage is a best of three double round robin, which means each team will play 18 matches. The Playoffs come after, which is a single elimination best-of-five bracket. This is where the LCK’s representatives for Worlds 2022 will be determined.

Being the season champion guarantees a spot at Worlds 2022, while championship points are awarded to the 2nd to 6th place teams. The rest of the Playoffs teams are awarded points depending on their placement.

Being the first place team, Gen.G also has the luxury of picking their Semifinals opponent. The top four teams of the split will also share from the prize pool of ₩375,000,000 (~$290,000).

After Week 8, all six Playoffs spots have been taken: Gen.G Esports at the top, T1 a close second, and SANDBOX Gaming at third. The other three teams DAMWON Gaming KIA, KT Rolster, and DRX were neck and neck.

Kwangdong Freecs, Brion Esports, Nongshim Redforce, and Hanwha Life Esports were already eliminated, some as early as Week 7.

Gen.G Esports and T1 are practically locked in the first two spots, meaning that they get a bye in the Playoffs and go straight to the quarterfinals. LCK also awarded its Regular Season MVP, Player of the Split, and more, as it does every season. Members of Gen.G dominated these awards. As for the All-LCK Teams, T1 and Gen.G comprised most of the members, with several players coming from Liiv SANDBOX.

The chances for tiebreakers are low if not zero, as ranking is decided by the points, which depends on the game W-L record instead of the match.

To see the teams that qualified for Playoffs after this week, as well as the bracket, check out our explainer article here.

LCK Summer 2022 Week 9

Schedule

The schedule for LCK Summer 2022 Week 9 is:

The matches between Gen.G and KT, and T1 against DK were the ones that fans looked forward to the most.

After the Group Stage, bot laners from Liiv SANDBOX Lee “Prince” Chae-hwan and Gen.G’s Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk are tied for MVPs at 12 each.

LCK Summer Final Standings (After Week 9 Matches)

Rank Team W-L Record (Matches) Points
1. Gen.G Esports 17-1 +30
2. T1 15-3 +18
3. SANDBOX Gaming 13-5 +13
4. DAMWON Gaming 10-8 +7
5. KT Rolster 10-8 +5
6. DRX 9-9 -1
7. Kwangdong Freecs 6-12 -16
8. Nongshim RedForce 5-13 -14
9. Brion Esports 3-15 -20
9. Hanwha Life Esports 2-16 -22

After the Week 9 matches, Gen.G Esports and T1 keep their Playoffs bye into the semifinals, while Hanwha Life Esports finally found their second match win.

Gen.G eSports vs. Fredit BRION

Game 1
Bans

  • GEN: Rakan, Ryze, Poppy, Tahm Kench, Renata Glasc
  • BRO: Sylas, Yuumi, Wukong, Sejuani, Trundle

Picks

  • GEN: Gwen, Vi, LeBlanc, Kalista, Amumu
  • BRO: Kennen, Lee Sin, Azir, Varus, Leona

Result: GEN win in 33:59 (GEN 14 – 10 BRO)

Game 2
Bans

  • BRO: Sylas, Azir, Yuumi, Vi, Gwen
  • GEN: Ryze, Kalista, Wukong, Alistar, Kennen

Picks

  • BRO: Ornn, Poppy, Viktor, Zeri, Karma
  • GEN: Gnar, Skarner, Ahri, Sivir, Lulu

Result: GEN win in 33:59 (BRO 9 – 15 GEN)

Liiv SANDBOX vs. T1

Game 1
Bans

  • LSB: Draven, Lucian, Gwen, Renekton, Xin Zhao
  • T1: Poppy, Kalista, Yuumi, Ornn, Leona

Picks

  • LSB: Gragas, Vi, Ahri, Sivir, Nautilus
  • T1: Sejuani, Pantheon, Azir, Zeri, Lulu

Result: LSB win in 30:30 (LSB 17 – 5 T1)

Game 2
Bans

  • T1: Poppy, Sivir, Zeri, Sylas, Ornn
  • LSB: Draven, Kalista, Lucian, Yuumi, Karma

Picks

  • T1: Sejuani, Wukong, Swain, Jinx, Blitzcrank
  • LSB: Gragas, Trundle, Azir, Aphelios, Tahm Kench

Result: LSB win in 23:47 (T1 8 – 21 LSB)

Kwangdong Freecs vs. DWG KIA

Game 1
Bans

  • KDF: Sylas, Lucian, Yuumi, Vi, Trundle
  • DK: Kalista, Gwen, Wukong, Karma, Soraka

Picks

  • KDF: Ornn, Poppy, Azir, Zeri, Lulu
  • DK: Sejuani, Viego, Ahri, Sivir, Renata Glasc

Result: DK win in 41:39 (KDF 3 – 14 DK)

Game 2
Bans

  • KDF: Lucian, Sylas, Yuumi, Jarvan IV, Vi
  • DK: Kalista, Wukong, Gwen, Azir, Sejuani

Picks

  • KDF: Gragas, Trundle, LeBlanc, Sivir, Karma
  • DK: Camille, Lee Sin, Ahri, Draven, Renata Glasc

Result: DK win in 40:49 (KDF 15 – 19 DK)

DRX vs. KT Rolster

Game 1
Bans

  • DRX: Lucian, Poppy, Yuumi, Gwen, Sejuani
  • KT: Kalista, Sivir, Zeri, Renata Glasc, Ornn

Picks

  • DRX: Gragas, Wukong, Sylas, Jinx, Rakan
  • KT: Renekton, Trundle, Ahri, Aphelios, Tahm Kench

Result: KT win in 24:13 (DRX 2 – 17 KT)

Game 2
Bans

  • DRX: Lucian, Poppy, Sylas, Renekton, Trundle
  • KT: Kalista, Sivir, Zeri, Ornn, Gwen

Picks

  • DRX: Aatrox, Viego, Ahri, Jinx, Tahm Kench
  • KT: Sejuani, Wukong, Swain, Aphelios, Renata Glasc

Result: KT win in 24:25 (DRX 0 – 16 KT)

Nongshim RedForce vs. Hanwha Life eSports

Game 1
Bans

  • NS: Draven, Gwen, Wukong, Viktor, Lissandra
  • HLE: Kalista, Yuumi, Azir, Karma, Nautilus

Picks

  • NS: Renekton, Vi, Ahri, Sivir, Renata Glasc
  • HLE: Gragas, Poppy, Sylas, Zeri, Lulu

Result: NS win in 32:44 (NS 15 – 2 HLE)

Game 2
Bans

  • HLE: Poppy, Sylas, Lucian, Draven, Varus
  • NS: Renata Glasc, Sivir, Zeri, Ahri, Gwen

Picks

  • HLE: Gnar, Vi, Akali, Kalista, Amumu
  • NS: Renekton, Wukong, Azir, Aphelios, Leona

Result: NS win in 31:58 (HLE 9 – 21 NS)

Fredit BRION vs. Liiv SANDBOX

Game 1
Bans

  • BRO: Ahri, Sylas, Sivir, Sejuani, Ornn
  • LSB: Draven, Kalista, Wukong, Karma, Renekton

Picks

  • BRO: Gwen, Xin Zhao, Azir, Varus, Leona
  • LSB: Gragas, Poppy, Akali, Zeri, Yuumi

Result: LSB win in 28:56 (BRO 2 – 26 LSB)

Game 2
Bans

  • BRO: Ahri, Yuumi, Poppy, Ornn, Sejuani
  • LSB: Draven, Kalista, Sivir, Viktor, Ryze

Picks

  • BRO: Renekton, Wukong, Lissandra, Varus, Tahm Kench
  • LSB: Gragas, Vi, Azir, Zeri, Renata Glasc

Result: LSB win in 26:36 (BRO 5 – 23 LSB)

Gen.G eSports vs. KT Rolster

Game 1
Bans

  • GEN: Renata Glasc, Wukong, Aphelios, Nautilus, Gwen
  • KT: Kalista, Sivir, Poppy, Trundle, Renekton

Picks

  • GEN: Gnar, Morgana, Azir, Twitch, Yuumi
  • KT: Sejuani, Vi, Ahri, Zeri, Lulu

Result: GEN win in 38:06 (GEN 14 – 14 KT)

Game 2
Bans

  • KT: Poppy, Wukong, Azir, Gwen, Trundle
  • GEN: Kalista, Yuumi, Lucian, Gragas, Vi

Picks

  • KT: Renekton, Skarner, Ahri, Sivir, Renata Glasc
  • GEN: Sejuani, Jarvan IV, Sylas, Zeri, Alistar

Result: KT win in 28:51 (KT 25 – 8 GEN)

Game 3
Bans

  • GEN: Renata Glasc, Lulu, Yuumi, Zeri, Sejuani
  • KT: Kalista, Sivir, Poppy, Nautilus, Leona

Picks

  • GEN: Ornn, Vi, Ahri, Lucian, Soraka
  • KT: Renekton, Wukong, Sylas, Nilah, Nami

Result: GEN win in 37:09 (GEN 19 – 9 KT)

T1 vs. DWG KIA

Game 1
Bans

  • T1: Renata Glasc, Sylas, Amumu, Poppy, Gragas
  • DK: Sivir, Gwen, Yone, Kalista, Draven

Picks

  • T1: Ornn, Wukong, Ahri, Samira, Nautilus
  • DK: Sejuani, Xin Zhao, Azir, Zeri, Yuumi

Result: T1 win in 31:25 (T1 17 – 5 DK)

Game 2
Bans

  • DK: Renata Glasc, Yuumi, Wukong, Lee Sin, Viego
  • T1: Sivir, Poppy, Kalista, Leona, Gwen

Picks

  • DK: Ornn, Vi, Sylas, Zeri, Braum
  • T1: Gragas, Xin Zhao, Ahri, Draven, Nautilus

Result: T1 win in 31:14 (DK 7 – 21 T1)

DRX vs. Hanwha Life eSports

Game 1
Bans

  • DRX: Poppy, Lucian, Draven, Gwen, Trundle
  • HLE: Kalista, Sivir, Zeri, Renekton, Lee Sin

Picks

  • DRX: Ornn, Vi, Ahri, Aphelios, Renata Glasc
  • HLE: Aatrox, Wukong, Azir, Jinx, Tahm Kench

Result: DRX win in 32:26 (DRX 16 – 3 HLE)

Game 2
Bans

  • HLE: Poppy, Azir, Draven, Leona, Gwen
  • DRX: Lucian, Renata Glasc, Sivir, Lissandra, Swain

Picks

  • HLE: Renekton, Vi, Sylas, Kalista, Amumu
  • DRX: Olaf, Wukong, Ahri, Varus, Braum

Result: HLE win in 32:50 (HLE 22 – 14 DRX)

Game 3
Bans

  • DRX: Poppy, Lucian, Gwen, Renata Glasc, Nautilus
  • HLE: Kalista, Sivir, Zeri, Tahm Kench, Olaf

Picks

  • DRX: Ornn, Wukong, Ahri, Aphelios, Leona
  • HLE: Renekton, Vi, Lissandra, Draven, Braum

Result: HLE win in 30:41 (DRX 7 – 18 HLE)

Nongshim RedForce vs. Kwangdong Freecs

Game 1
Bans

  • NS: Renata Glasc, Vi, Zeri, Ornn, Tahm Kench
  • KDF: Kalista, Sivir, Lucian, Ahri, Nautilus

Picks

  • NS: Renekton, Wukong, Taliyah, Aphelios, Leona
  • KDF: Gragas, Poppy, Azir, Jinx, Rakan

Result: NS win in 32:50 (NS 11 – 3 KDF)

Game 2
Bans

  • KDF: Draven, Lucian, Yuumi, Taliyah, Sylas
  • NS: Sivir, Zeri, Renata Glasc, Ahri, Ornn

Picks

  • KDF: Gnar, Vi, LeBlanc, Kalista, Amumu
  • NS: Renekton, Wukong, Azir, Aphelios, Leona

Result: NS win in 24:31 (KDF 3 – 17 NS)

The full schedule of LCK games can be found on lolesports.com. For more League of Legends news, check out our newsroom here.

lck summer 2022 playoffs, lck playoffs, lck playoffs bracket, lck, lck summer
JUST IN:
Related Topics