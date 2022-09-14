LCS Summer 2022 Semifinals: Evil Geniuses vs 100 Thieves

Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves face off in the LCS Summer 2022 Semifinals, where the winner will face Cloud9 in the Finals.

LCS Summer 2022 Semifinals

Evil Geniuses Role 100 Thieves Jeong “Impact” Eon-yeong Top Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho Kacper “Inspired” Słoma Jungle Can “Closer” Çelik Joseph “Jojopyun” Pyun Mid Felix “Abbedagge” Braun Muhammed Hasan “Kaori” Şentürk Bot Victor “FBI” Huang Philippe “Vulcan” Laflamme Support Choi “huhi” Jae-hyun

Evil Geniuses are fielding their Academy bot laner Kaori for this match since their starting bot laner Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki has stepped down, citing mental health reasons.

100 Thieves vs. Evil Geniuses – Game 1

Bans

100: Sylas, Sejuani, Vi, Taliyah, Renekton

EG: Kalista, Seraphine, Yuumi, Wukong, Lee Sin

Picks

100: Aatrox, Poppy, Azir, Tahm Kench, Senna

EG: Ornn, Trundle, Viktor, Lucian, Nami

Result: EG win in 36:08 (100 4 – 22 EG)

Summary: Evil Geniuses, according to the casters, were to “live and die by Jojopyun.” This Is partly due to the fact that they are playing with their Academy bot laner instead. Unfortunately, it didn’t start well for Jojo as he died to a gank from Closer. The Geniuses answer back with a play in the top side, thanks to a good roam from their Lucian-Nami bot duo. This play not only equalized the gold but also gave them control over the Rift Herald.

Rookie Kaori was fed in his debut game, and it only helped that the mid-game was scrappy. There was a negligible gold lead – it was 500 gold in favor of 100 Thieves at 19 minutes. This equilibrium was promptly ended after a huge fight over the game’s third dragon goes EG’s way.

100 Thieves could no longer hope to fight EG and their unkillable Ornn, so they decided to go for a Baron out of desperation. Evil Geniuses easily ran over them, and furthered their pressure over the map. It was a formality after this, and EG equipped with both the Ocean Soul and the Baron buff took over the game completely.

100 Thieves vs. Evil Geniuses – Game 2

Bans

100: Sejuani, Vi, Lucian, Sylas, Renekton

EG: Kalista, Seraphine, Wukong, Trundle, Ornn

Picks

100: Fiora, Xin Zhao, Azir, Sivir, Yuumi

EG: Aatrox, Poppy, Akali, Zeri, Lulu

Result: 100 win in 29:33 (100 11 – 7 EG)

Summary: Game 2 had some interesting picks. Ssumday was quick to get things started for 100 Thieves with a solo kill, but Evil Geniuses replied with a gank on bot lane that granted Kaori a double kill.

After a solo kill from Jojopyun the action died down, but EG had a big lead because of the kills on their carries. 100 Thieves soon neutralized this lead through kills of their own and even claimed some towers.

A big fight over a drake looked close until it wasn’t and ended up in 100 Thieves’ favor as they traded one for the entirety of EG. A follow-up fight occurred shortly after, and the Thieves show up once again. This gave them enough lead and time to claim the game and equalize the series score.

Evil Geniuses vs. 100 Thieves – Game 3

Bans

EG: Seraphine, Wukong, Vi, Trundle, Aatrox

100: Sejuani, Kalista, Renekton, Taliyah, Akali

Picks

EG: Gangplank, Poppy, Sylas, Lucian, Nami

100: Ornn, Xin Zhao, Azir, Zeri, Yuumi

Result: EG win in 30:34 (EG 16 – 1 100)

Summary: 100 Thieves drafted a scaling composition, and eager to prevent them from getting early leads, Inspired several plays which granted EG a few kills.

Otherwise, it was quite the slow game until a big play in bot lane broke the dam and gave them a huge lead. Before 10 minutes, EG were already ahead by almost 4k gold. They were winning everywhere, snowballing their lead by taking towers down. By 17 minutes, they have doubled their lead to 8k and promptly stomped 100 Thieves.

100 Thieves vs. Evil Geniuses – Game 4

Bans

100: Sejuani, Lucian, Sylas, Trundle, Ornn

EG: Kalista, Seraphine, Wukong, Lulu, Alistar

Picks

100: Renekton, Poppy, Taliyah, Zeri, Amumu

EG: Sion, Jarvan IV, Azir, Sivir, Yuumi

Result: 100 win in 33:22 (100 16 – 5 EG)

Summary: 100 Thieves this time get the lead thanks to Closer’s plays. Nothing much could be said about this game as it was incredibly one-sided as if an answer to EG’s dominance last game. The Thieves kept winning every fight and skirmish, giving EG zero fighting chance.

No luck on the last ditch effort and @100T_Esports increase their lead! #LCS pic.twitter.com/VHqzfpmGUf — LCS (@LCSOfficial) September 10, 2022

All of 100T’s carries were strong, and simply ran over EG once they got their hands on the second Baron buff.

Evil Geniuses vs. 100 Thieves – Game 5

Bans

EG: Seraphine, Wukong, Taliyah, Amumu, Yuumi

100: Sejuani, Kalista, Lucian, Sylas, Akali

Picks

EG: Gangplank, Poppy, Ahri, Sivir, Lulu

100: Gwen, Trundle, Azir, Zeri, Soraka

Result: 100 win in 30:27 (EG 3 – 15 100)

Summary: Both teams were on edge, and no kills were had before 10 minutes. Inspired had a good steal on the Rift Herald, but this was still not able to get them a meaningful lead.

The Soraka pick made 100 Thieves incredibly hard to kill, which only added to the fact that neither team were making any flashy plays in a game 5. 100 Thieves were stacking dragons, and EG felt like it was time to fight over 100T’s third drake. Abbedagge, thanks to a good wall, aced Evil Geniuses. They soon got Baron, with members of EG falling again in the subsequent fight.

In a last-ditch effort, Evil Geniuses contested the Thieves’ soul point. Three of them die and the contest failed. Sustained by the healing from Ocean Soul and their Soraka, 100 Thieves pushed for the end and booked their ticket against Cloud9 in the Grand Finals.

VODs of the match can be found on lolesports.com. For more League of Legends news, click here.