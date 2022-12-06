By XC Enriquez · 2 min read

Jax was one of the first champions in League of Legends, and he’s receiving a well-deserved rework after 12+ years since his release. The Grandmaster at Arms initially made his way onto the game on February 21st, 2009, on League’s second week of Alpha.

Before LoL was even a full game, Jax already existed. Since then, he’s only received slight tweaks to his passive and abilities, as well as updates to his splash art and visual look. To date, this will be the biggest change Jax will undergo.

The Jax midscope update was outlined by Lead Champion Designer August “Riot August” Browning. According to him, these changes are not final and the rework itself can be expected on patch 13.1 early next year. The changes are live on League PBE right now, but August warned for missing animations/assets as Jax is a work in progress.

Passive

No changes

Q

AP Ratio: 60% >>> removed

W

No changes

E

Damage: 55-155 (+50% bonus AD) physical damage >>> 55-175 + 4% max health (+100% AP) magic damage

Damage bonus per attack dodges: 20% of total damage >>> 20% of base damage

R

Passive Damage: 100 / 140 / 180 (+70% AP) >>> 100-150 (+60% AP) Added VFX and SFX when passive attack is ready

NEW: Active Jax swings his lantern around him, dealing 150-350 (+100% AP) magic damage to nearby enemies. If he hits a champion he gains 10-40 (+.1 Bonus AD) Armor and Magic Resist, plus 14-22 (+.1 Bonus AD) per champion hit for the next 8 seconds. During this time the passive damage applies every 2nd attack instead of every 3rd.



Secret Passive

Added a fishing minigame 🙂

These changes give Jax a new, more exciting active ability on his ultimate. He’ll also get a much-needed touch up on his ability icons. Riot August said that the update is “on the smaller side,” and we’re inclined to agree as much of his kit won’t receive changes. His AP damage is also being bumped up, so good news for AP Jax enjoyers.

Jax won’t be receiving a major visual update though, so our favorite man(?) without a real weapon will remain as such, both in splash arts and in-game model. He received new in-game visual effects in patch 9.9, which was May 1st, 2019. His Classic splash art, however, is much older as it dates back to 2012.