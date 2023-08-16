League of Legends Patch 13.16 brings a lot of buffs to weak choices to arena to keep them competitive over the other choices.
League of Legends Patch 13.16 Arena Changes
Find the full League of Legends Patch 13.16 Notes here.
Dev note: We’ve got 44 changes, mainly looking to bolster champions that could use the help in Arena while addressing some overperforming champions/augments/items.
Having tapped down a lot of the powerful Arena competitors last patch, in this patch we’re focusing more on bolstering up champions that haven’t been able to find as much success in the Arena. We’re still tackling some of the strongest champions, Augments, and items with some nerfs, but primarily focused on giving weak ones some more power to compete.
Champion Buffs
Akali
- Passive Damage AD Scaling: +60% bonus AD >>> +70% bonus AD
- Passive Damage AP Scaling: +55% bonus AD >>> +65% bonus AD
- W Energy Restoration: 100 >>> 150
- Bugfix: Fixed a bug that was causing Akali to not properly receive +100 energy from the global Arena buff
Chogath
- Q Ability Haste: 0 >>> 25
- Q Base Damage: 80/140/200/260/320 >>> 100/160/220/280/340
- Q Slow: 60% >>> 70%
- E Base Damage: 22/34/46/58/70 >>> 32/44/56/68/80
- E Slow: 30/35/40/45/50 >>> 40/45/50/55/60
- R Ability Haste: 0 >>> 30
- R Damage to Champions: 300/475/650 >>> 400/575/750
- R Health per Stack: 80/120/160 >>> 100/150/200
Ekko
- Passive Resonance Damage: 30-140 (based on level) (+90% AP) >>> 33-154 (based on level) (+90% AP)
- Q First Hit Damage: 60/75/90/105/120 >>> 70/85/100/115/130
- Q Second Hit Damage: 40/65/90/115/140 >>> 50/75/100/125/150
- W Passive Damage: 3% (+3% per 100 AP) >>> 4% (+3% per 100 AP)
Evelynn
- Q Base Damage: 25/30/35/40/45 (+30% AP) >>> 35/40/45/50/55 (+30% AP)
- Q Bonus Magic Damage: 15/25/35/45/55 (+25% AP) >>> 25/35/45/55/65 (+30%AP)
- W Ability Haste: 0 >>> 20
- E Base Damage: 55/70/85/100/115 (+3% (+1.5% per 100 AP) of target's maximum health) >>> 5% of maximum health
- E Empowered Magic Damage: 75/100/125/150/175 (+4% (+2.5% per 100 AP) of target's maximum health) >>> 7% of maximum health
Ezreal
- Q Damage: 20/45/70/95/120 (+130% AD) (+15% AP) >>> 30/60/90/110/135 (+135% AD) (+17% AP)
- E Ability Haste: 0 >>> 15
- E Damage: 80/130/180/230/280 (+50% bonus AD) (+75% AP) >>> 90/140/190/240/290 (+50% bonus AD) (+80% AP)
- R Damage: 350/500/650 (+100% bonus AD) (+90% AP) >>> 390/540/690 (+100% bonus AD) (+95% AP)
Hecarim
- Q Damage: 60/85/110/135/160 (+ 90% bonus AD) >>> 80/105/130/155/190 (90%Bonus AD)
- W Healing: 25% (+2% of 100 bonus AD) of the damage dealt to enemies >>> 35% (+3% of 100 bonus AD) of the damage dealt to enemies
- E Minimum Damage:30/45/60/75/90 (+50% bonus AD) >>> 50/65/80/95/110 (+60% bonus AD)
- E Maximum Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+100% bonus AD) >>> 100/130/160/190/220 (+120% bonus AD)
LeBlanc
- Q Damage: 65/90/115/140/165 (+ 40% AP) >>> 75/100/125/150/175 (+ 40% AP)
- (Note: total damage for consuming mark now 150/200/250/300/350 (+40% AP).)
- W Ability Haste: 0 >>> 15
- W Damage: 75/115/155/195/235 (+60% AP) >>> 75/115/155/195/235 (+70% AP)
- R Ability Haste: 0 >>> 15
- R > Q Damage: 70/140/210 (+40% AP) >>> 90/160/230 (+50% AP)
- R > E Damage: 70/140/210 (+40% AP) >>> 90/160/230 (+50% AP)
Lee Sin
- Q Ability Haste: 0 >>> 30
- W Lifesteal & Spell Vamp: 5-27% >>> 15-35%
- W Shield Value: 50-250 >>> 60-300
- E Base Damage: 35-155 >>> 55-195
- E Slow: 20-80% >>> 40-80%
Nidalee
- Passive Movement Speed: Bonus movement speed doubled
- Q Human Form Minimum Damage AP Ratio: 50% >>> 80%
- Q Cougar Form AD Ratio: 75% total AD >>> 120% total AD
- W Maximum Traps: 4/6/8/10 (based on level) >>> 100
- E Human Form Base Heal: 35-95 >>> 60-180
- E Human Form Bonus Attack Speed: 20-60% >>> 40-80%
- E Cougar Form AD Ratio: 0% >>> 80%
Nunu & Willump
- Q Ability Haste: 0 >>> 30
- Q Damage: 100/160/220/280/340 (+65% AP) (+5% bonus health) >>> 120/180/240/300/360(+70% AP) (+7% bonus health)
- W Damage: 180/225/270/315/360 (+150% AP) >>> 215/260/305/350/395 (+150% AP)
- R Damage: 625/950/1275 (+300% AP) >>> 655/980/1305 (+300% AP)
- R Shield: 65/75/85 (+150% AP) (+30/40/50% bonus health) >>> 85/95/105 (+150% AP) (+40/50/60% bonus health)
Quinn
- Bonus Damage Against Vulnerable Targets: 10-95 (based on level) (+ 116%-150% (based on level) AD) bonus physical damage >>> 11.5-109.25 (based on level) (+ 118.4% – 157.5% (based on level) AD) physical damage
- Q Damage: 20/45/70/95/120 (+ 80/90/100/110/120% AD) (+50% AP) >>> 20/45/70/95/120 (+90/100/110/120/130% AD) (+75% AP)
- W Passive Attack Speed: 28 / 36 / 44 / 52 / 60% >>> 30 / 40 / 50 / 60 / 70%
- W Ability Haste: 0 >>> 100
- R AD Ratio: 70% >>> 100%
Sejuani
- Passive Stun Hit Damage: 10% maximum health >>> 12% maximum health
- Q Ability Haste: 0 >>> 20
- E Cooldown per Champion: 8 >>> 5
Sion
- Q Minimum Base Damage: 40/60/80/100/120 >>> 65/85/105/125/145
- Q Maximum Base Damage: 90/155/220/285/350 >>> 130/195/260/325/390
- W Stacks per Champion Takedown: 15 >>> 45
- E Armor Reduction: 20% >>> 40%
- E Slow: 40/45/50/55/60% >>> 55/60/65/70/75%
- R Minimum Damage: 150/300/450 >>> 200/350/500
- R Maximum Damage: 400/800/1200 >>> 600/1000/1400
Tryndamere
- Passive Fury Generation: Increased by 50%
- Q Base Heal: 30-70 (+30% AP) >>> 60-140 (+50% AP)
- Q Heal per Fury: 0.5-2.3 (+1.2% AP) >>> 1-4 (+2% AP)
- W Slow: 30-60% >>> 50-80%
- W AD Reduction: 20-80 >>> 30-120
Xerath
- Q Base Damage: 70/110/150/190/230 >>> 100/140/180/220/260
- R Base Damage: 180/230/280 >>> 250/300/350
Champion Nerfs
Cassiopeia
- Passive Bonus Movement Speed: Reduced by 30%
- W Ability Haste: 0 >>> -30
Fiora
- Passive True Damage: 3% (+4% per 100 bonus AD) >>> 2% (+3% per 100 bonus AD)
- W Ability Haste: 0 >>> -20
Warwick
- Q % Health Damage: 6-10% >>> 5-9%
- Q AD Ratio: 1.2% >>> 1%
- E Ability Haste: 0 >>> -20
- R Base Damage: 175-525 >>> 100-300
Augment Buffs
Banner of Command
- Stats Given: Increased by 15% >>> Increased by 20%
Blunt Force
- Percent AD Given: 10% >>> 15%
Circle of Death
- Healing Converted to Damage: 40% >>> 50%
Combo Master
- Phase Rush Movement Speed: 15-40% >>> 20-60%
- Electrocute Damage: 30-180 (+40% bonus AD) (+25% AP) >>> 50-250 (+45% bonus AD) (+30% AP)
Eureka
- AP Converted to Ability Haste: 20% >>> 25%
First Aid Kit
- Heal and Shield Power: 20% >>> 25%
From Beginning to End
- First Strike Damage Amplification: 11% >>> 15%
- Dark Harvest Damage: 25-75 (+30% Bonus AD) (+20% AP) (+6 per Stack) >>> 50-100 (+35% Bonus AD) (+25% AP) (+10 per Stack)
Phenomenal Evil
- Cooldown: 0.75 seconds shared between all abilities >>> 0.75 seconds per ability spell slot
Tormentor
- Burn Percent Maximum Health Damage: 4% >>> 5%
Augment Nerfs
Ok Boomerang
- Damage: 55-275 (+30% Bonus AD) (+20% AP) >>> 45-225 (+25% Bonus AD) (+17% AP)
Restless Restoration
- Base Heal per 1000 Units Traveled: 50-150 >>> 30-150
Spirit Link
- Damage Redirected: 30% >>> 25%
- Healing Copied: 40% >>> 45%
Tank it or Leave it
- Critical Defend Damage Reduction: 40% >>> 30%
With Haste
- Haste as Movement Speed: 200% >>> 150%
Item Buffs
Ardent Censer
- Attack Speed Granted: 30% >>> 40%
- On-Hit Damage: 20 >>> 25
Edge of Night
- Health: 325 >>> 400
Everfrost
- Root/Slow Duration: 1 second >>> 1.5 seconds
Galeforce
- Cooldown: 45 seconds >>> 30 seconds
- Attack Speed: 15% >>> 25%
Goredrinker
- Health: 200 >>> 300
- Attack Damage: 50 >>> 55
Imperial Mandate
- Initial Proc Damage: 50-90 >>> 70-130
- Ally Proc Damage: 100-160 >>> 120-200
Ionian Boots of Lucidity
- Movement Speed: 30 >>> 45
Kraken Slayer
- Attack Damage: 35 >>> 40
Locket of the Iron Solari
- Shield Strength: 400-1000 >>> 600-1200
Night Harvester
- Cooldown: 30 seconds >>> 15 seconds
Item Nerfs
Eclipse
- Attack Damage: 60 >>> 50
- Proc Percent Maximum Health Damage: 8% >>> 7%
Radiant Virtue
- Health Strength: 6% of maximum health >>> 4% of maximum health