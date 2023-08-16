League of Legends Patch 13.16 brings a lot of buffs to weak choices to arena to keep them competitive over the other choices.

League of Legends Patch 13.16 Arena Changes

Find the full League of Legends Patch 13.16 Notes here.

Dev note: We’ve got 44 changes, mainly looking to bolster champions that could use the help in Arena while addressing some overperforming champions/augments/items.

Having tapped down a lot of the powerful Arena competitors last patch, in this patch we’re focusing more on bolstering up champions that haven’t been able to find as much success in the Arena. We’re still tackling some of the strongest champions, Augments, and items with some nerfs, but primarily focused on giving weak ones some more power to compete.

Champion Buffs

Akali

Passive Damage AD Scaling: +60% bonus AD >>> +70% bonus AD

Passive Damage AP Scaling: +55% bonus AD >>> +65% bonus AD

W Energy Restoration: 100 >>> 150

Bugfix: Fixed a bug that was causing Akali to not properly receive +100 energy from the global Arena buff

Chogath

Q Ability Haste: 0 >>> 25

Q Base Damage: 80/140/200/260/320 >>> 100/160/220/280/340

Q Slow: 60% >>> 70%

E Base Damage: 22/34/46/58/70 >>> 32/44/56/68/80

E Slow: 30/35/40/45/50 >>> 40/45/50/55/60

R Ability Haste: 0 >>> 30

R Damage to Champions: 300/475/650 >>> 400/575/750

R Health per Stack: 80/120/160 >>> 100/150/200

Ekko

Passive Resonance Damage: 30-140 (based on level) (+90% AP) >>> 33-154 (based on level) (+90% AP)

Q First Hit Damage: 60/75/90/105/120 >>> 70/85/100/115/130

Q Second Hit Damage: 40/65/90/115/140 >>> 50/75/100/125/150

W Passive Damage: 3% (+3% per 100 AP) >>> 4% (+3% per 100 AP)

Evelynn

Q Base Damage: 25/30/35/40/45 (+30% AP) >>> 35/40/45/50/55 (+30% AP)

Q Bonus Magic Damage: 15/25/35/45/55 (+25% AP) >>> 25/35/45/55/65 (+30%AP)

W Ability Haste: 0 >>> 20

E Base Damage: 55/70/85/100/115 (+3% (+1.5% per 100 AP) of target's maximum health) >>> 5% of maximum health

E Empowered Magic Damage: 75/100/125/150/175 (+4% (+2.5% per 100 AP) of target's maximum health) >>> 7% of maximum health

Ezreal

Q Damage: 20/45/70/95/120 (+130% AD) (+15% AP) >>> 30/60/90/110/135 (+135% AD) (+17% AP)

E Ability Haste: 0 >>> 15

E Damage: 80/130/180/230/280 (+50% bonus AD) (+75% AP) >>> 90/140/190/240/290 (+50% bonus AD) (+80% AP)

R Damage: 350/500/650 (+100% bonus AD) (+90% AP) >>> 390/540/690 (+100% bonus AD) (+95% AP)

Hecarim

Q Damage: 60/85/110/135/160 (+ 90% bonus AD) >>> 80/105/130/155/190 (90%Bonus AD)

W Healing: 25% (+2% of 100 bonus AD) of the damage dealt to enemies >>> 35% (+3% of 100 bonus AD) of the damage dealt to enemies

E Minimum Damage:30/45/60/75/90 (+50% bonus AD) >>> 50/65/80/95/110 (+60% bonus AD)

E Maximum Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+100% bonus AD) >>> 100/130/160/190/220 (+120% bonus AD)

LeBlanc

Q Damage: 65/90/115/140/165 (+ 40% AP) >>> 75/100/125/150/175 (+ 40% AP) (Note: total damage for consuming mark now 150/200/250/300/350 (+40% AP).)

W Ability Haste: 0 >>> 15

W Damage: 75/115/155/195/235 (+60% AP) >>> 75/115/155/195/235 (+70% AP)

R Ability Haste: 0 >>> 15

R > Q Damage: 70/140/210 (+40% AP) >>> 90/160/230 (+50% AP)

R > E Damage: 70/140/210 (+40% AP) >>> 90/160/230 (+50% AP)

Lee Sin

Q Ability Haste: 0 >>> 30

W Lifesteal & Spell Vamp: 5-27% >>> 15-35%

W Shield Value: 50-250 >>> 60-300

E Base Damage: 35-155 >>> 55-195

E Slow: 20-80% >>> 40-80%

Nidalee

Passive Movement Speed: Bonus movement speed doubled

Q Human Form Minimum Damage AP Ratio: 50% >>> 80%

Q Cougar Form AD Ratio: 75% total AD >>> 120% total AD

W Maximum Traps: 4/6/8/10 (based on level) >>> 100

E Human Form Base Heal: 35-95 >>> 60-180

E Human Form Bonus Attack Speed: 20-60% >>> 40-80%

E Cougar Form AD Ratio: 0% >>> 80%

Nunu & Willump

Q Ability Haste: 0 >>> 30

Q Damage: 100/160/220/280/340 (+65% AP) (+5% bonus health) >>> 120/180/240/300/360(+70% AP) (+7% bonus health)

W Damage: 180/225/270/315/360 (+150% AP) >>> 215/260/305/350/395 (+150% AP)

R Damage: 625/950/1275 (+300% AP) >>> 655/980/1305 (+300% AP)

R Shield: 65/75/85 (+150% AP) (+30/40/50% bonus health) >>> 85/95/105 (+150% AP) (+40/50/60% bonus health)

Quinn

Bonus Damage Against Vulnerable Targets: 10-95 (based on level) (+ 116%-150% (based on level) AD) bonus physical damage >>> 11.5-109.25 (based on level) (+ 118.4% – 157.5% (based on level) AD) physical damage

Q Damage: 20/45/70/95/120 (+ 80/90/100/110/120% AD) (+50% AP) >>> 20/45/70/95/120 (+90/100/110/120/130% AD) (+75% AP)

W Passive Attack Speed: 28 / 36 / 44 / 52 / 60% >>> 30 / 40 / 50 / 60 / 70%

W Ability Haste: 0 >>> 100

R AD Ratio: 70% >>> 100%

Sejuani

Passive Stun Hit Damage: 10% maximum health >>> 12% maximum health

Q Ability Haste: 0 >>> 20

E Cooldown per Champion: 8 >>> 5

Sion

Q Minimum Base Damage: 40/60/80/100/120 >>> 65/85/105/125/145

Q Maximum Base Damage: 90/155/220/285/350 >>> 130/195/260/325/390

W Stacks per Champion Takedown: 15 >>> 45

E Armor Reduction: 20% >>> 40%

E Slow: 40/45/50/55/60% >>> 55/60/65/70/75%

R Minimum Damage: 150/300/450 >>> 200/350/500

R Maximum Damage: 400/800/1200 >>> 600/1000/1400

Tryndamere

Passive Fury Generation: Increased by 50%

Q Base Heal: 30-70 (+30% AP) >>> 60-140 (+50% AP)

Q Heal per Fury: 0.5-2.3 (+1.2% AP) >>> 1-4 (+2% AP)

W Slow: 30-60% >>> 50-80%

W AD Reduction: 20-80 >>> 30-120

Xerath

Q Base Damage: 70/110/150/190/230 >>> 100/140/180/220/260

R Base Damage: 180/230/280 >>> 250/300/350

Champion Nerfs

Cassiopeia

Passive Bonus Movement Speed: Reduced by 30%

W Ability Haste: 0 >>> -30

Fiora

Passive True Damage: 3% (+4% per 100 bonus AD) >>> 2% (+3% per 100 bonus AD)

W Ability Haste: 0 >>> -20

Warwick

Q % Health Damage: 6-10% >>> 5-9%

Q AD Ratio: 1.2% >>> 1%

E Ability Haste: 0 >>> -20

R Base Damage: 175-525 >>> 100-300

Augment Buffs

Banner of Command

Stats Given: Increased by 15% >>> Increased by 20%

Blunt Force

Percent AD Given: 10% >>> 15%

Circle of Death

Healing Converted to Damage: 40% >>> 50%

Combo Master

Phase Rush Movement Speed: 15-40% >>> 20-60%

Electrocute Damage: 30-180 (+40% bonus AD) (+25% AP) >>> 50-250 (+45% bonus AD) (+30% AP)

Eureka

AP Converted to Ability Haste: 20% >>> 25%

First Aid Kit

Heal and Shield Power: 20% >>> 25%

From Beginning to End

First Strike Damage Amplification: 11% >>> 15%

Dark Harvest Damage: 25-75 (+30% Bonus AD) (+20% AP) (+6 per Stack) >>> 50-100 (+35% Bonus AD) (+25% AP) (+10 per Stack)

Phenomenal Evil

Cooldown: 0.75 seconds shared between all abilities >>> 0.75 seconds per ability spell slot

Tormentor

Burn Percent Maximum Health Damage: 4% >>> 5%

Augment Nerfs

Ok Boomerang

Damage: 55-275 (+30% Bonus AD) (+20% AP) >>> 45-225 (+25% Bonus AD) (+17% AP)

Restless Restoration

Base Heal per 1000 Units Traveled: 50-150 >>> 30-150

Spirit Link

Damage Redirected: 30% >>> 25%

Healing Copied: 40% >>> 45%

Tank it or Leave it

Critical Defend Damage Reduction: 40% >>> 30%

With Haste

Haste as Movement Speed: 200% >>> 150%

Item Buffs

Ardent Censer

Attack Speed Granted: 30% >>> 40%

On-Hit Damage: 20 >>> 25

Edge of Night

Health: 325 >>> 400

Everfrost

Root/Slow Duration: 1 second >>> 1.5 seconds

Galeforce

Cooldown: 45 seconds >>> 30 seconds

Attack Speed: 15% >>> 25%

Goredrinker

Health: 200 >>> 300

Attack Damage: 50 >>> 55

Imperial Mandate

Initial Proc Damage: 50-90 >>> 70-130

Ally Proc Damage: 100-160 >>> 120-200

Ionian Boots of Lucidity

Movement Speed: 30 >>> 45

Kraken Slayer

Attack Damage: 35 >>> 40

Locket of the Iron Solari

Shield Strength: 400-1000 >>> 600-1200

Night Harvester

Cooldown: 30 seconds >>> 15 seconds

Item Nerfs

Eclipse

Attack Damage: 60 >>> 50

Proc Percent Maximum Health Damage: 8% >>> 7%

Radiant Virtue