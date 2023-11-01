Riot Games is ramping up for preseason with some more big changes coming to League of Legends Patch 13.22! The patch preview was shared by Matt “Riot Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison on X, formerly Twitter, and touches upon the mage attack speed overhaul as well as a mini-rework for Janna.

League of Legends 13.22 Patch Preview

Riot Phroxzon brought up many of the changes that will be pushed when League of Legends Patch 13.22 goes live, and the biggest one is the Mage Attack Speed system rework.

“For a while now, mages have been taking Attack Speed rune shard. While this is great that players love pushing/harassing, it is more indicative of mages' slow attack frames that have become pretty outdated over time and are an unnecessary barrier of entry to their satisfaction,” said Riot Phroxzon. “We're going to be setting these Attack Speed values to what feels right first, such that the mages don't feel required to take the shard and then address any balance fallout after.”

As to why some mages weren't affected by this, “There are some mages whose attack frames are intentionally slow; eg. Karthus, Cassio because they have an auto attack replacement and we want them to use that, so we're not adjusting them as much. ”

Mage Attack Speed changes

All numbers courtesy of Spideraxe on X.

Ahri

Attack speed ratio reduced from 0.668 to 0.625

Attack speed growth increased from 2% to 2.2%

Attack windup reduced from 20.0535% to 20.0% (1/40th of a frame, still 10 frames base)



Anivia

Base attack speed increased from 0.625 to 0.658

Annie

Base attack speed increased from 0.579 to 0.61

Attack speed ratio increased from 0.579 to 0.625

Attack missile speed increased from 1200 to 1500 (max range: 19 frames –> 16 frames)



Cassiopeia

Attack missile speed: 1200 –> 1500 (max range: 18 frames –> 14 frames)



Heimerdinger

Attack speed base: 0.625 –> 0.658

Attack windup: 20.078125% –> 20.0% (1/25th of a frame, still 10 frames base)



Ivern

Attack windup: 23% –> 20% (11 frames base –> 10 frames base)



Karthus

Attack missile speed: 1200 –> 1500 (max range: 15 frames –> 12 frames)



LeBlanc

Base attack speed: 0.625 –> 0.658

Attack speed ratio: 0.4 –> 0.625

Attack speed growth: 2.2% –> 1.5%

Lissandra

Attack speed growth: 1.36% –> 1.5%

Neeko

Attack windup: 21.48387% –> 20% (11 frames base –> 10 frames base)



Orianna

Attack missile speed: 1450 –> 1500

Rumble

Attack windup: 22.916667% –> 20%

Crit attack windup: 22.916667% –> 20%

Singed

Base attack speed: 0.613 –> 0.625

Attack speed ratio: 0.613 –> 0.625

Attack windup: 23.614873% –> 20% (12 frames base –> 10 frames base)



Syndra

Base attack speed: 0.625 –> 0.658

Taliyah

Base attack speed: 0.625 –> 0.658

Teemo

Attack windup: 21.57434% –> 20% (10 frames base –> 9 frames base)

Attack missile speed: 1300 –> 1500 (max range: 15 frames –> 13 frames)



Twisted Fate

Attack windup percent: 24.403562% –> 20% (12 frames base –> 10 frames base)



Veigar

Attack missile speed: 1100 –> 1500 (max range: 19 frames –> 14 frames)



Vel'Koz

Base attack speed: 0.625 –> 0.643

Attack speed growth: 1.36% –> 1.59%

Xerath

Base attack speed base: 0.625 –> 0.658

Attack windup: 25.074% –> 20% (13 frames base –> 10 frames base)



Ziggs

Attack windup: 20.833333% –> 20% (half a frame, still 10 frames base)



Zilean

Base attack speed base: 0.625 –> 0.658

Attack missile speed: 1200 –> 1500 (max range: 18 frames –> 14 frames)



Zoe

Base attack speed: 0.625 –> 0.658

Janna Rework

“Janna's play experience has gotten less and less satisfying over time. We think a previous version of Janna that was more W oriented, with higher attack range and some more speed was more satisfying for her players. So we're reverting some of the recent changes and moving her back in that direction.”

Base Stats

Health growth increased to 90 from 84.

Base mana increased to 360 from 350.

Mana growth reduced to 50 from 64.

Base attack damage reduced to 47 from 52.

Attack damage growth reduced to 2.5 from 3.

Armor growth reduced to 4.5 from 5.

Attack range increased to 550 units from 500.

Attack wind up reduced to 20% from 22%.

Tailwind

REMOVED: Janna no longer gains 6% bonus movement while moving towards allies.

Allied bonus movement speed unchanged.

NEW: Her basic attacks and Zephyr Zephyr now deal 20 / 25 / 30 / 35% (based on level) bonus movement speed magic damage on-hit.

Howling Gale

Minimum base damage changed to 55 / 90 / 125 / 160 / 195 from 60 / 85 / 110 / 135 / 160.

Base damage per second reduced to 10 / 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 from 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 / 35.

Minimum AP ratio increased to 50% AP from 35% AP.

Cooldown increased to 14 seconds from 12.

Mana cost increased to 90 / 95 / 100 / 105 / 110 from 60 / 70 / 80 / 90 / 100.

NEW: Indicator now shows minimum range as well.

Zephyr

REMOVED: Bonus movement speed is no longer lost while the ability is on cooldown.

Base damage reduced to 55 / 90 / 125 / 160 / 195 from 80 / 110 / 140 / 170 / 200.

Cooldown reduced to 8 / 7.5 / 7 / 6.5 / 6 seconds from 12 at all ranks.

Mana cost reduced to 50 / 55 / 60 / 65 / 70 from 50 / 60 / 70 / 80 / 90.

Slow duration reduced to 2 seconds from 3.

Eye of the Storm

REMOVED: Slow icon Slowing or Airborne icon knocking up an enemy with an ability no longer grants her 15% heal and shield power for 4 seconds.

NEW: Slow icon Slowing or Airborne icon knocking up an enemy with an ability now refunds 20% of Eye of the Storm's cooldown. Applies on an ability once per cast.

Base shield increased to 80 / 115 / 150 / 185 / 220 from 75 / 100 / 125 / 150 / 175.

Shield duration reduced to 4 seconds from 5.

REMOVED: Shield strength no longer decays after 2.5 seconds.

Cooldown increased to 16 / 15 / 14 / 13 / 12 seconds from 15 / 13.5 / 12 / 10.5 / 9.

Cooldown increased to 16 / 15 / 14 / 13 / 12 seconds from 15 / 13.5 / 12 / 10.5 / 9. Mana cost reduced to 70 / 75 / 80 / 85 / 90 from 70 / 80 / 90 / 100 / 110.

Other Changes in League of Legends 13.22

Jungle Changes

No actual jungle changes this patch, but changes to champions within the jungle. Post AD ratio reversion to the jungle item, the balance of the role feels like in a good spot, as does its power level.

Dr. Mundo, Rammus, Seraphine, and Tahm Kench

We swung a bit too far on these champions, especially Seraphine for solo lane. We're going to be reverting some of the changes for these champions (in Seraphine's case, potentially doing something else)

Dr. Mundo and Rammus buffs

Seraphine adjustments

Tahm Kench nerfs

Balance Outliers

The rest of the champions in this list either benefited directly from 13.20 (and follow up changes) from scaling (Senna, Kassadin, Nilah) or are just strong on the patch and need to be tapped down some.

Brand