Read ahead for the League of Legends Update 13.23 Patch Notes which includes the long-awaited K'Sante Nerfs!

League of Legends Patch 13.23 is now live with the long awaited K'Sante nerfs! There's not much gameplay changes apart from K'Sante's and Azir as the game ramps up to Preseason 2024. Read ahead for the full League of Legends Update 13.23 Patch Notes.

League of Legends Update 13.23 Patch Notes

“In this week’s patch we’re focusing on addressing a few outliers and refining changes made in a few of the last patches, like those to K’Sante. We’re focusing more and more on getting the 2024 changes polished and ready for 14.1, so be aware that this patch and 13.24 may be a bit smaller and less complex than usual as 14.1 will undoubtedly shake things up!”

– Lilu “Riot Riru” Cabreros

Beezcrank, King Beegar, and Bee’Koz will be available on November 22, 2023 at 21:00 UTC.

Goodbye, Summoner Names!

Summoner Names are being phased out and players will now have to use their Riot ID to identify themselves on League of Legends. Some Rioters published a devblog about this change which you can read here.

League of Legends Patch 13.23 Champion Changes

Azir

W – Arise! Magic Damage: 2-92 (levels 10-18) (+50/67/84/101/118) (+60% AP) >>> 2-77 (levels 10-18) (+50/65/80/95/110) (+55% AP)

Magic Damage: W Attacks on the primary target (aka whichever target you clicked on) now trigger on-hit effects at 50% damage value (100% in Arena). This includes on-attack effects such as Rageblade's Phantom Hit, Runaan's Hurricane, and Kraken Slayer.



Briar

Base Stats Base Health: 610 >>> 590

W – Snack Attack Bonus Physical Damage: 5/20/35/50/65 (+ 5% total AD) (+ 10% (+3.5% per 100 bonus AD) of the target's missing health) >>> 5/20/35/50/65 (+ 5% total AD) (+ 9% (+2.5% per 100 bonus AD) of the target's missing health)



Draven

R – Whirling Death QoL Adjustment: Draven R now returns to his body after striking a champion while he's dead.



Janna

Passive – Tailwind Bonus Movement Speed Scaling: 20/25/30/35% >>> 30%

W – Zephyr Cooldown: 9/8.5/8/7.5/7 seconds >>> 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds Targeting: 650 range, center to center >>> 550 range, edge to edge (Note: this should make W better against large targets while being neutral against smaller targets.)

R – Monsoon Cooldown: 150/135/120 seconds >>> 130/115/100 seconds



Jarvan IV

Q – Dragon Strike Cooldown: 10/9/8/7/6 seconds >>> 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds



K'Sante

Q – Ntofo Strikes Mana Cost: 15 Mana >>> 28/26/24/22/20 Mana Damage: 30/60/90/120/150 (+40% AD) (+30% bonus armor) (+30% bonus magic resistance) >>> 30/55/80/105/130 (+40% AD) (+30% bonus armor) (+30% bonus magic resistance)

W – Path Maker Bugfix: Fixed a bug that allowed K'Sante to launch Path Maker's dash early. Now if Path Maker's channel is ended prematurely, the channel will simply end without a dash.

E – Footwork Shield: 45/65/85/105/125 (+15% bonus health) >>> 50/90/130/170/210 (+10% bonus health)

R – All Out Passive Bonus Damage: 45/60/75% (levels 6/11/16) >>> 30-78% (levels 6-18, scaling linearly) Bonus Attack Damage: 15/30/45 (+25% bonus armor) (+25% bonus magic resistance) >>> 10/25/40 (+25% bonus armor) (+25% bonus magic resistance)



Naafiri

Passive – We Are More Packmate Attack Damage: 6-29.8 (based on level) (+4.5% bonus AD) >>> 5-25 (based on level) (+4.5% bonus AD)

E – Eviscerate Flurry Damage: 65/100/135/170/205 (+ 80% bonus AD) >>> 60/90/120/150/180 (+ 80% bonus AD) Maximum Eviscerate Damage: 100/150/200/250/300 (+ 130% bonus AD) >>> 95/140/185/230/275 (+ 130% bonus AD)



Riven

Q – Broken Wings Damage: 15/35/55/75/95 (+45/50/55/60/65% AD) >>> 15/35/55/75/95 (+50/55/60/65/70% AD)

R – Blade of the Exile Bonus Attack Damage: 20% >>> 25%



Trundle

Base Stats Attack Damage Growth: 3 >>> 4

Q – Chomp Mana Cost: 30 >>> 20



Vel'Koz

Passive – Organic Deconstruction Third Stack Damage: 33-169 (based on level) (+50% AP) >>> 35-180 (based on level) (+60% AP)



Ziggs

Base Stats Base Attack Damage: 54 >>> 55

Q – Bouncing Bomb Magic Damage: 95/145/195/245/295 (+65% AP) >>> 85/135/185/235/285 (+65% AP)

W – Satchel Charge Cooldown: 20/18/16/14/12 seconds >>> 24/21/18/15/12 seconds Mana Cost: 65 >>> 80



League of Legends Patch 13.23 Turret Gold Changes

Inner Turrets

Mid Lane Local Gold: 300 >>> 425

Side Lane Local Gold: 550 >>> 675

Global Gold: 250 >>> 125

Total Gold Value: 550/800 (unchanged)

Inhibitor Turrets

Local Gold: 50 >>> 375

Global Gold: 250 >>> 125

Total Gold Value: 300 >>> 500

Tooltip Changes

Gold reward tooltips updated to show both local and global turret gold.

Updated formatting of other turret item tooltips.

ARAM Adjustments

Buffs

Kassadin: Damage Taken: 100% >>> 95%

Nilah: Healing Done: 90% >>> 100%

Xayah: Damage Dealt: 100% >>> 105%

Nerfs

K’Sante: Damage Taken: 95% >>> 100%

Rumble: Damage Taken: 95% >>> 100%

Tahm Kench: Damage Taken: 95% >>> 100%

Adjustments

Ashe: W Cooldown: 18/14.5/11/7.5/4 seconds >>> 18 seconds at all levels; R Cooldown: 100/80/60 >>> 110/90/70; Ability Haste: -30 >>> 0

Nexus Blitz Adjustments

Jungle Camps

Rift Scuttler Health: 3400-11560 >>> 3500-11900

Medium Krugs Health: 900-2115 >>> 750-1763

Sir Gromp Health: 2400-5640 >>> 2600-6110

Red Brambleback Health: 4600-12420 >>> 5000-13500

Blue Sentinel Health: 3500-9450 >>> 3750-10125

Rift Herald Health: 8400-16800 >>> 9000-18000

Buffs

Corki: Damage Dealt: 100% >>> 105%

Hecarim: Damage Taken: 100% >>> 95%

Riven: Damage Dealt: 100% >>> 105%

Pyke: Damage Dealt: 100% >>> 105%

Camille: Damage Taken: 100% >>> 95%

Nerfs

Singed: Damage Dealt: 100% >>> 95%

Maokai: Damage Dealt: 100% >>> 95%

Sett: Damage Dealt: 100% >>> 95%

Teemo: Damage Dealt: 95% >>> 90%

Bugfixes and QoL Changes

Career Stats

In an effort to simplify the Career Stats tab in the client we’ve updated it so that now only the current calendar year and most recent year of data can be viewed. This will be displayed as Season 2022, Split 1 2023, and Split 2 2023.

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug that caused killing an enemy with Lulu’s Pix to give incorrect kill credit.

Fixed a bug that caused Rell’s W – Ferromancy: Crash Down and R – Magnet Storm combination to sometimes cause R – Magnet Storm to interrupt channeled abilities.

Fixed a bug that caused K’Sante to become bugged after using certain ability combos during his R – All Out.

Fixed a bug that caused ward VFX to become permanent if a ward timed out while it was being swept with Oracle Lens.

Fixed a bug that caused Elise’s E – Rappel/Cocoon to incorrectly use stun duration values when calculating damage amplification.

Fixed a bug that caused Oracle Lens to sometimes permanently reveal jungle companions.

Fixed a bug that caused K’Sante’s W – Pathmaker to cancel charging if used at the same time as Hexflash.

League of Legends Patch 13.23 is now live.