New map, new items, new dragon - welcome to League of Legends Season 2024!

League of Legends Patch 14.1 is here with the new items, map, and a lot more! This patch doesn't have much champion changes (only the one for Hwei) thanks to the item overhaul.

Void Gameplay Changes

Three Voidgrubs spawn at 5 minutes into the game.

Each Voidgrub will spawn 4 Voidmites every 12 seconds in combat.

Voidgrubs can respawn once per game as each one has their own individual respawn timer of 4 minutes, so feel free to just take one and walk away.

On death, Voidgrubs will give other nearby Voidgrubs a 25% Maximum Health + 25% Missing Health shield that decays over 10 seconds.

Killing one Voidgrub grants the player and allied teammates one stack of the Hunger of the Void Buff, which causes your non-proc attacks to deal bonus true damage to structures over 4 seconds. This damage will scale with the number of Voidgrubs slain at a rate of 4 (melee) / 3 (ranged) true damage every 0.5 seconds per stack.

Once your team hits 5 stacks of the buff, you will spawn 1 Voidmite to help when attacking towers (15 second cooldown). At 6 stacks the amount of Voidmites is increased to 2. Voidmites summoned by players have the same stats as a melee minion, but with 40% less health and 50% more movespeed.

Voidgrubs despawn at 13:45 in-game time (or 13:55 if Voidgrubs are in combat) to make way for Rift Herald.

The first Voidgrub taken per spawn group* will count as an epic takedown reward for the first one you participate in killing. For example, Cho’Gath can get one epic monster stack from the first Voidgrub he kills in the first spawn group, and then one more if he kills a Voidgrub that spawned in the second group. (*The Voidgrubs that spawn at 5 minutes are the first spawn group, and once slain the Voidgrubs that replace them are the second spawn group.)

Voidgrubs

Health: 250 (+250 per minute of game time)

Attack Damage: 10 (+2.5 per minute of game time)

Attack Speed: 0.5

Armor: 0

Magic Resistance: 0

Movement Speed: 350

Attack Range: 500 units

Experience: 75 (+2% per level over 4*) (*Level is calculated as the average level of champions in the game, rounded up)

Gold Given on Takedown: 20 gold to the killer + 10 gold per player (including killer)

Voidmites summoned by Voidgrubs

Health: 20 (+40 per minute of game time)

Attack Damage: 6 (+0.5 per minute of game time)

Attack Speed: 2

Armor: 0

Magic Resistance: 0

Movement Speed: 420

Attack Range: 125

Experience: 0

Gold Given on Takedown: 1 gold to killer

Rift Herald

If you or an allied teammate summon the Rift Herald, one player (either the user or a teammate) can right click the Herald in order to hop onto Shelly. Right clicking any direction while channeling onto Herald will allow the player to pick where Herald will start charging. While charging, players can steer the Rift Herald while she charges forward (similar to a Sion ultimate).

The Rift Herald receives 1 use of Charge when summoned which is consumed as soon as a player hops onto Herald (or when Herald automatically Charges a tower unpiloted). In the event a nearby enemy tower or inhibitor is destroyed, Herald will receive an additional Charge. This Charge (and cooldown) is displayed on Rift Herald’s health bar.

The Charge lasts for up to 14 seconds, starting at 150 movement speed and ramping up to 600 movement speed over 5 seconds (this is increased by 75% when charging towards an enemy tower). The charge will end upon collision with a structure or terrain, reducing the Herald’s health by 66% and ejecting the player 200 (+75% of player’s attack range) units in the opposite direction of the charge. In the event Herald’s Charge hits a live tower the ejection distance is increased to 700 (+75% of player’s attack range) units.

If a player steers the Rift Herald through enemies (including champions), the enemy will receive 250 true damage and be knocked airborne.

If a player steers the Rift Herald into an enemy structure a bonus 2000 (+0-750 based on average champion level) damage will be dealt to the structure, 5 (+ the number of Hunger of the Void stacks of the user) Voidmites will be spawned to attack the tower, and the player will gain a temporary shield.

NEW: Rift Herald now has Baron’s Gaze which reduces damage taken from the last enemy attacked by 50%.

Rift Herald now has Baron’s Gaze which reduces damage taken from the last enemy attacked by 50%. Empowered Recall: The holder gains Empowered Recall until the Eye is used/expires >>> All allied champions who assisted in killing Herald gain a single completed use of Empowered Recall

Sharing (Gold) is Caring: Rift Herald grants any gold it gains from turrets/turret plates to the player that summoned them (if they weren't around) >>> Rift Herald grants any gold it gains from turrets/turret plates to all champions who assisted in killing the Herald

NEW: Upon expiring, the Eye of the Herald will auto-cast with no channel time and summon Rift Herald. In the event your champion is currently dead, the Herald will spawn in your team’s fountain.

Voidborn and Draconic Buffs, Scuttle Crab

Once Baron Nashor spawns at 20 minutes, the next time the Blue Sentinel and Red Brambleback respawn they will do so as the Voidborn Sentinel and Voidborn Brambleback, respectively, with 30% more health.

Once slain, the buffs will be granted to the entire team of the player that takes their time, excluding those who were dead.

Crest of Insight (Blue Buff): 5/10/15/20 Haste >>> 10 Haste

10 Haste Crest of Cinders (Red Buff): 0.5/1/3/5% Max Health Regeneration (levels 1/4/6/11) >>> 0.5/1/3% Max Health Regeneration (levels 1/4/6)

0.5/1/3% Max Health Regeneration (levels 1/4/6) When the buffs become Voidborn they no longer transfer to opponents upon the owner’s death (mainly to prevent giant messes with everyone having buffs all the time)

When slain, the Voidborn Scuttler will send out a massive Scryer's Bloom effect.

Draconic Sentinel and Brambleback will spawn once the Elemental Rift is locked and the 2nd drake is slain. No respawn is required for them to become Draconic.

Upon death, Draconic Sentinel and Brambleback will give the champion that slayed them a version of their respective buff (buffs unchanged) and drop a duplicate of their buff at their original spawn location. Only one buff will be shareable with allies while the other must be claimed by an allied champion with a jungle item in their inventory (unchanged vs live).

Starting at 20 minutes, once slain the Draconic Brambleback and Sentinel will respawn as their Voidborn counterparts.

Blue/Red Buff sharing mechanics are no longer tied to Jungle item progression.

Baron Nashor

Each variant will spawn with its own unique Pit.

Hunting Baron: Baron calls a pillar of lightning over every nearby enemy. After 0.7 seconds they begin to strike, delayed by 0.1 second per strike. These deal 15% of the target’s current health.

All-Seeing Baron: Baron summons rifts toward the two furthest enemies he can see within 2200 units. These last for 3 seconds and deal 150 magic damage on the first hit, and 50 damage for every subsequent hit.

Territorial Baron: Baron reaches out, after 1.5 seconds he grabs all enemies in a cone, pulling them 300 units and dealing 75 magic damage to them.

Baron Nashor Stats

Health: 11400 (+180 per minute from game start)

Attack Damage: 350 (+ 10 per minute from spawn) (Note: AD will cap at 520)

Attack Speed: 0.625

Armor: 120

Magic Resistance: 70

Movement Speed: 300 lol

Attack Range: 955

Experience: 600 to all contributors plus 800 distributed among nearby allied teammates

Gold Given on Takedown: 25 gold to killer, 300 per allied player

Infernal Terrain Changes in League of Legends Patch 14.1

NEW: Infernal Cinders spawn randomly on the map in small groups, with a higher likelihood of spawning towards the losing team. Picking up a naturally spawned Infernal Cinder grants a small burst of movement speed and grants an Infernal Cinder stack.

Infernal Cinders spawn randomly on the map in small groups, with a higher likelihood of spawning towards the losing team. Picking up a naturally spawned Infernal Cinder grants a small burst of movement speed and grants an Infernal Cinder stack. NEW: Infernal Cinder stacks grant 0.3 Ability Haste per stack. On death, up to 5 Cinders can be maintained, with some of the remainder being dropped on the ground and the rest being destroyed. Cinders dropped from player deaths do not grant the burst of movement speed upon pickup.

Infernal Cinder stacks grant 0.3 Ability Haste per stack. On death, up to 5 Cinders can be maintained, with some of the remainder being dropped on the ground and the rest being destroyed. Cinders dropped from player deaths do not grant the burst of movement speed upon pickup. REMOVED: Infernal Rift will no longer destroy any walls on the Rift

Champion Changes in League of Legends Patch 14.1

Hwei

Base Armor: 18 >>> 21

Jungle Damage Adjustments

Champion Bonus Damage to Non-Epic Monsters: 42% >>> 25%

Pet Damage per Second: 15.5 (+10% bonus AD) (+12% AP) (+20% bonus Armor) (+20% bonus Magic Resistance) (+ 3% bonus Health) true damage >>> 20-90 (based on level) (+10% bonus AD) (+12% AP) (+20% bonus Armor) (+20% bonus Magic Resistance) (+ 3% bonus Health) true damage

NEW: Pet Damage per Second Cap vs Epic Monsters: 16-40 (based on level)

Item Changes

The Items and Shop are getting an overhaul, with the biggest change being the removal of Mythic items. See each to view a short guide on each item class.

Mage Items

Fighter and Diver Items

Tank and Support Tank Items

Assassin Items

Marksman Items

Support Items and Quests

Enchanter Items

Starting Items

New Rune in League of Legends 14.1

The Perfect Timing Rune will be replaced with Triple Tonic

Triple Tonic

At level 3, gain an Elixir of Avarice. Elixir of Avarice: On use, gain 5 true damage on-hit against minions for 60 seconds. At the end of this effect, gain 40 gold.

At level 6, gain an Elixir of Force. Elixir of Force: On use, gain 20 Adaptive Force for 60 seconds.

At level 9, gain an Elixir of Skill. Elixir of Skill: On use, gain a skill point. (Note: This does not grant a level or modify the rules around adding skill points into abilities)



Tower Adjustments

Inner Tower Health: 3600 >>> 4000

Inhibitor Tower Health: 3300 >>> 3500

Nexus Tower Health: 2700 >>> 3000

Backdoor Bonus: Now reduces True Damage to towers rather than nullifying it entirely

Backdoor Damage Reduction Amount: 66.666% >>> 80%

Ranked Changes in League of Legends 14.1

Narrowing Emerald Tier: While overall we believe the new Emerald tier is accomplishing our goal of spreading out the ladder, the range of skill levels within Emerald is currently a bit too wide, so we’re going to be making Emerald a bit smaller. This, among other changes, should also help to correct instances of players Emerald rank and above receiving more LP per loss than LP per win.

Visible Rank Differences: While promoting ranks was made easier in 2023, there weren’t any adjustments to demotions, which led to some players having much higher visible ranks than their actual MMR. To correct this, demoting has been made a little easier to help avoid situations where a player could have a visible rank of Platinum, but actually have a Silver MMR. Additionally, we’ve also made adjustments to matchmaking so that the range of visible ranks within a lobby are tighter.

Modified LP Gains: The LP gain increase to +/-25 per game we introduced last year has done a good job of helping players move up or down a division within a session, which we’re currently pretty happy with. That said, We’ve learned that this amount of LP isn’t sustainable in tiers Emerald and above where breadth of skill is higher. Due to this, LP gains at Emerald Tier and above have been decreased to roughly +/- 20 per game.

New Player Placements: We’ve updated how new players are placed in Ranked which should place them closer to their appropriate skill level.

Dragonmancer Kassadin, Dragonmancer Rakan, Dragonmancer Fiora, Dragonmancer Vayne, and Prestige Dragonmancer Rakan will be available January 10, 2024 at 19:00 UTC.