Kendrick Lamar has once again stirred up controversy in the rap world with a recently leaked “OG” version of his track “ELEMENT.” In this unreleased version, Lamar doesn't hold back, taking direct shots at fellow artists, including Jay Electronica, Big Sean, and French Montana, Hotnewhiphop reports.

The original version of Kendrick Lamar’s ELEMENT. has leaked, including a scrapped verse in which he takes direct shots at the likes of Drake, Big Sean, French Montana, Meek Mill and Jay Electronica 🤯 pic.twitter.com/z17z48U34C — RRT 🧊 (@SaVichTakes) September 7, 2023

Kendrick Lamar's penchant for name-dropping and asserting his dominance was previously showcased in his 2013 track “Control,” where he left the rap community buzzing with his bold mentions of contemporaries. A decade later, tensions still simmer between Kendrick and some of the artists he targeted.

The leaked “ELEMENT.” version reveals Kendrick's grievances with Jay Electronica and Big Sean. His issues with French Montana stem from a 2016 Breakfast Club interview in which Montana suggested that Kendrick was positioned to dominate the Grammys.

Kendrick Lamar's lyrics in the leaked track go as follows: “F*ck subliminals, I put you on the roll call/ French Montana speaking on me in interviews/ Very cynical, dry hating something I don’t approve/ Jay Electronica put silencers on my Grammy night/ Another dead prophet hoping the God’ll give him life.”

Big Sean and Kendrick Lamar had a subliminal feud in the mid-2010s, and although they have since buried the hatchet, the leaked verse rekindles the past tension.

Despite the buzz surrounding this leaked version, questions have arisen about its authenticity, with some speculating that it might be AI-generated. Nevertheless, various versions of this song have been circulating since 2019.

Kendrick Lamar's willingness to confront fellow artists head-on has always been part of his artistry, and this latest leak only adds fuel to the ongoing discussions about his lyrical prowess and the relationships within the hip-hop community.